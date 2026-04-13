Internet Brands' Industry-Leading Legal Network Drives Unmatched Authority and Visibility for Attorneys

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Internet Brands' Legal division today announced the launch of its Authority Network, a unified solution designed to help attorneys build measurable authority and trust with prospective clients by activating the scale and strength of the largest online legal network in the industry.

This launch marks a pivotal step in a broader transformation of Internet Brands' legal ecosystem, creating connected authority across its full product suite, including Martindale, Avvo, FindLaw, Lawyers.com, Nolo, and LawInfo. By leveraging the combined reach, credibility, and data of this expansive network, the Authority Network provides the opportunity for attorneys to engage prospective clients at key moments when trust is established and decisions are made.

Activating the Power of the Largest Legal Network

Legal consumers no longer rely on a single source when choosing an attorney. Nine out of 10 legal consumers research online[1] before ever making contact, evaluating options across multiple platforms before deciding who to trust.

At the same time, in an analysis of how attorneys surface within leading AI-driven discovery environments, Internet Brands' legal network appears in 86% of high-intent legal searches,[2] creating a uniquely powerful opportunity for attorneys to influence decisions at scale.

Authority Network brings this reach together, transforming network presence into a coordinated, strategic advantage. Attorneys benefit from unified visibility, consistent credibility signals, and stronger positioning across the moments that matter most.

"As the legal industry — and the way consumers search for legal help — continues to evolve, so must the ecosystem that supports it," said Meri Gulyan, Vice President of Marketing at Internet Brands. "Authority Network represents a fundamental shift from isolated marketing efforts to a network-driven model that builds real authority. In an era where search is no longer confined to traditional engines but spans AI platforms, simply being visible isn't enough. By combining our scale with strategic activation, we're helping attorneys earn trust wherever consumers are researching, evaluating, and ultimately making decisions."

Built for How Legal Consumers Evaluate Trust Today

Today's legal consumers compare attorneys across platforms, read reviews, validate credentials, and look for consistent signals of expertise and legitimacy.

The Authority Network is purpose-built for this behavior, delivering:

Unified presence across the largest and most trusted legal network

Consistent authority signals that reinforce expertise, reputation, and experience across platforms

Optimized profiles and content aligned with modern discovery, including AI-driven search environments

An integrated approach focused on quality and credibility, not just lead volume

From Visibility to Network Authority

Traditional legal marketing has focused on generating more exposure. Authority Network redefines success by elevating how attorneys are perceived across the ecosystem, turning visibility into verified authority.

"Our goal isn't just to help attorneys appear more often, it's to ensure they are trusted wherever they appear," added Jim Schonrock, Vice President of Product at Internet Brands. "Authority Network transforms the power of our platforms into a competitive advantage, aligning attorney presence with how consumers actually choose legal representation today."

A Foundation for the Future of Legal Discovery

With decades of experience and the largest legal networks in the industry, Internet Brands is uniquely positioned to lead this evolution. Authority Network serves as the base for a new model — one that prioritizes credibility, consistency, and authority at scale.

The Authority Network will be available beginning April 13, 2026, with continued innovation planned to further strengthen how attorneys connect with high-intent consumers across the network.

For more information, visit https://www.martindale-avvo.com/services/authority-suite/ .

1 Martindale-Avvo, The State of the Legal Consumer 2026

2 ChatGPT-simulated test of over 10,000 high-intent search terms

SOURCE Internet Brands