Internet Brands recognized for its long-time support of West Coast Care's mission to compassionately address homelessness

The honors included Outstanding Community Service Awards from West Coast Care and from the City of Los Angeles, presented by LA City Councilwoman Traci Park. Internet Brands CEO Bob Brisco accepted both honors at West Coast Care's annual fundraising gala, held last Thursday at the Jonathan Club Beach Club in Santa Monica.

The event also featured a keynote address from Councilwoman Park — a fierce proponent of addressing homelessness by considering the specific needs of each individual in need of assistance — and immersive musical performances by LaSpeaks Volumes, Tia P and Katie Ferrara.

"West Coast Care's work has opened our eyes to see that homelessness can be a solvable problem by shrinking it down and thinking of it one person at a time. That's why West Coast Care's outreach approach has become a model across the country," said Bob Brisco in his remarks at the gala. "We're beyond honored and proud to have worked with West Coast Care over the years to help them keep expanding the reach of their mission."

A Successful "Street & Sand" Approach

Founded in 2006 by Pastor Ron Hooks, West Coast Care utilizes an intensive "Street & Sand" outreach approach to engage with homeless people in Santa Monica, Venice, and the Pacific Palisades, with its team making daily trips along beaches and streets to check in with the homeless community.

After establishing a relationship, the group works with homeless individuals to create a personalized Action Plan to transition them off the streets, with an eye toward reuniting individuals with family or friends when possible. The group's outreach and reunification work has helped more than 12,000 homeless individuals at a fraction of the cost of formal government programs.

"Oftentimes a bus ticket or car repair can be the difference between being housed or living outside," said West Coast Care's Pastor Ron Hooks. "We help one person, one plan at a time. The most powerful thing we offer is simply saying, 'I'll see you tomorrow.'"

Internet Brands + West Coast Care: A Relationship Built To Last

Internet Brands began working with West Coast Care in 2018, when Pastor Ron participated in panel discussion on LA's homelessness crisis hosted by Internet Brands – and the relationship immediately blossomed from there. The company has hosted several supply donation drives and hygiene kit-building events, with Internet Brands employees assembling hundreds of kits containing essential supplies for use in West Coast Care's outreach efforts.

When the COVID pandemic struck in 2020 and further complicated the needs of LA's homeless population, Internet Brands helped West Coast Care expand its annual fundraising dinner into the beachfront gala event it is today – and reach new fundraising milestones each year along the way.

More information about West Coast Care can be found at westcoastcare.org , and donations can be made at westcoastcare.org/donate/ . To sign up for updates on West Coast Care's work via its newsletter, visit westcoastcare.org/contact-us/ .

