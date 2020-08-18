Internet Brands Selects AnyClip's Luminous Platform to Power Video Strategy Across 100+ Automotive and Travel Properties

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AnyClip Inc. , the video content data and technology company, today announced that online media and software services organization, Internet Brands, has selected the company's Luminous platform to power video across its automotive and travel properties.

AnyClip

The exclusive partnership greatly expands on a successful pilot program that began in early 2020, during which Internet Brands tested various video player technologies from AnyClip's Luminous Platform and utilized the company's data and monetization services to successfully engage audiences and monetize video plays across a selection of its sites. After comparing AnyClip's performance against several other platforms, Internet Brands chose to deepen the relationship -- using AnyClip's Luminous Platform exclusively -- citing the company's superior audience and revenue uplift.

Under the terms of the new deal, AnyClip will play a greater role in Internet Brands' video strategy. In addition to integrating Luminous Platform players across over 100 domains including editorial sites like Fodors.com and CarsDirect.com, as well as associated forums and ecommerce destinations, Internet Brands will leverage AnyClip's recently-launched Luminous Watch video-on-demand (VOD) platform to provide audiences with curated video experiences that match the look and feel of today's leading streaming services. From a business perspective, AnyClip will provide more full-service ad operations support to Internet Brands, managing the company's direct-sold video demand channels, providing additional demand for the portfolio's video inventory and ultimately enabling Internet Brands to increase revenue via more holistic management of their video strategy across their portfolio verticals.

"Internet Brands provides a perfect example of how innovation is critical for competitive advantage, especially during challenging times," stated Gil Becker, CEO of AnyClip. "By offering better viewing experiences, leveraging automation and tapping into our advertising expertise, they are well-positioned to grow their audiences and their bottom line by working smarter, not harder."

"As a portfolio covering a variety of content verticals, we are always looking for ways to better serve our audiences' unique passions and interests," says Judson Penumaka, Director for Programmatic Strategy and Revenue of Internet Brands. "We were pleased with the results we saw while using AnyClip's Luminous X player earlier this year: Our readers found the recommended videos relevant, which helped improve user engagement and revenue."

As the partnership progresses, AnyClip and Internet Brands will work closely to develop additional, proprietary solutions that will further grow user engagement and optimize business performance.

About AnyClip

AnyClip is a video data and technology company revolutionizing the digital video industry with tools, insights and services for media companies and marketers. Using patented AI analysis and deep video content data, AnyClip's Luminous Platform tools and players challenge traditional, manual-data-powered solutions by using automation to support more efficient and effective video strategies. AnyClip is located in New York, Tel Aviv, London and Berlin and is backed by Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), Roman Abramovich's Ervington Investments, former Sony America President & CEO Michael Schulhof, and Limelight Networks. For more information, please visit www.anyclip.com.

About Internet Brands

Headquartered in El Segundo, Calif., Internet Brands® is a fully integrated online media and software services organization focused on four high-value vertical categories: Health, Automotive, Legal and Home/Travel. The company's award-winning consumer websites lead their categories and serve more than 250 million monthly visitors, while a full range of web presence offerings has established deep, long-term relationships with SMB and enterprise clients. Internet Brands' powerful, proprietary operating platform provides the flexibility and scalability to fuel the company's continued growth. Internet Brands is a portfolio company of KKR and Temasek. For more information, please visit www.internetbrands.com.

Media Contact:

Seth Menacker

[email protected]

(201) 638-7561

SOURCE AnyClip

Related Links

http://www.anyclip.com/

