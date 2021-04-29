Internet Brands to Acquire PulsePoint

NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Internet Brands, a KKR portfolio company and owner of WebMD Health Corp. ("WebMD"), a leader in health information services for physicians and consumers, today announced an agreement to acquire PulsePoint Inc., a leading technology company using real-time data to unlock and activate health insights. Internet Brands' acquisition of PulsePoint accelerates its expansion into the healthcare marketing technology space, adding enhanced programmatic and data capabilities across its portfolio of companies.

As part of Internet Brands, PulsePoint's technology will help deliver next generation, privacy-focused targeting and analysis for a post-cookie marketplace. PulsePoint's machine learning engine powers its ability to deliver personalized messaging at each stage of the health journey. With real time intelligent customer decision-making tools, health marketers are able to effectively leverage and act on data to deliver optimized messaging complementary to past and future actions and behaviors across display, mobile web, app, connected TV, digital out-of-home, native and social channels.

"PulsePoint's privacy-focused approach to programmatic advertising and real-time analytics adds to our portfolio of brands and services, giving our customers greater flexibility, ease, and ability to reach qualified audiences throughout their journey. The addition of PulsePoint will enable WebMD and Medscape to leverage combined competencies and scale to better serve clients, healthcare professionals and consumers even more comprehensively," said Internet Brands and WebMD CEO Bob Brisco.

"There is no other company better positioned for PulsePoint to join forces with than Internet Brands and its portfolio of iconic health media brands, including WebMD and Medscape," said PulsePoint CEO Sloan Gaon. "With the support of WebMD, our growth in data innovation and product development will only further accelerate to introduce new solutions that we believe will reshape the future of healthcare engagement."

PulsePoint will remain an independently run entity, with teams in New York, San Francisco and London. The company's programmatic exchange will continue to service demand and supply side partners across the ad tech ecosystem and Internet Brands' portfolio of auto, home and travel, legal and diversified media brands, and alongside its health specific technologies.

The transaction is expected to close in the coming weeks, subject to regulatory and other approvals. Terms are not being disclosed.

About Internet Brands

Internet Brands® is a fully integrated online media and software services organization focused on four high-value vertical categories: Health, Automotive, Legal, and Home/Travel. The company's award-winning consumer websites are a leader in their categories and serve more than 250 million monthly visitors, while a full range of web presence offerings has established deep, long-term relationships with SMB and enterprise clients. Internet Brands' powerful, proprietary operating platform provides the flexibility and scalability to fuel the company's continued growth. Internet Brands is a portfolio company of KKR and Temasek.

About WebMD Health Corp.

WebMD Health Corp., an Internet Brands Company, is a leading provider of health information services, serving patients, physicians, health care professionals, employers, and health plans through our public and private online portals, mobile platforms, and health-focused publications. The WebMD Health Network includes WebMD Health, Medscape, Jobson Healthcare Information, MediQuality, Frontline, QxMD, Vitals Consumer Services, MedicineNet, eMedicineHealth, RxList, OnHealth, Medscape Education, and other owned WebMD sites. WebMD®, Medscape®, CME Circle®, Medpulse®, eMedicine®, MedicineNet®, theheart.org®, and RxList® are among the trademarks of WebMD Health Corp. or its subsidiaries.

About PulsePoint

PulsePoint produces a complete view of the health customer, to unlock and activate health insights in order to revolutionize health decision-making in real time. Through machine learning and programmatic automation, the company interprets the hard-to-read signals of the health journey to understand the connection points between relevance and engagement. This is achieved by unifying real-time Digital Determinants of Health, offline and clinical data to create a unique and precise view of the health ecosystem that refines, improves and increases its view over time. You can learn more at www.pulsepoint.com .

