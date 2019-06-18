Internet Brands' WebMD Acquires Frontline Medical Communications

NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WebMD Health Corp., an Internet Brands company and the leader in health information services for physicians and consumers, today announced that it has acquired Frontline Medical Communications, a leading medical communications company and provider of digital, print and live conference events for the healthcare industry. The acquisition combines the depth and expertise of Frontline with that of WebMD's Medscape, the leading digital news, information, and education platform for physicians worldwide.

"Frontline's position as a leading medical publisher makes them an excellent addition to the Medscape platform," said Bob Brisco, WebMD CEO. "With Frontline, we are building on our commitment to deliver meaningful and relevant content to clinicians exactly where they are and via the channels they prefer. Frontline will help expand and deepen our relationships with health care professionals and enable us to leverage our combined strengths to increase our value to customers."

Both businesses will continue to operate independently, as the companies build on and integrate products, platforms, and services. Terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

About Medscape

Medscape is the leading source of clinical news, health information, and point-of-care tools for health care professionals. Medscape offers specialists, primary care physicians, and other health professionals the most robust and integrated medical information and educational tools. Medscape Education (medscape.org) is the leading destination for continuous professional development, consisting of more than 30 specialty-focused destinations offering thousands of free CME and CE courses and other educational programs for physicians, nurses, and other health care professionals.

About WebMD

WebMD Health Corp., an Internet Brands Company, is the leading provider of health information services, serving patients, physicians, health care professionals, employers, and health plans through our public and private online portals, mobile platforms, and health-focused publications. The WebMD Health Network includes WebMD Health, Medscape, MedicineNet, eMedicineHealth, RxList, OnHealth, Medscape Education, and other owned WebMD sites.

About Frontline Medical Communications

Frontline Medical Communications, Inc. is one of the healthcare industry's largest medical communications companies and a leader in digital, print, and live events. The Company leads in HCP-level targeting and is ranked 1st in combined web and print engagements. With MDedge™, our state-of-the-art integrated web portal, and audited email database, FMC meets the marketing challenges of our clients with superior reach, optimal sponsorship opportunities, and flexible advertising programs. We reach 1.2 million+ physicians, NPs, PAs, HCPs, and key healthcare decision makers through more than 30 media brands serving 20 distinct markets, who access our content through an array of digital, print, and face-to-face channels and social media platforms. FMC delivers award-winning, indexed, clinical reviews; practice and policy information; and medical news daily from on-site reporting at major medical meetings, many in collaboration with notable societies, medical associations, and opinion leaders. FMC produces live events, digital click-for-credit, and CME in affiliation with Global Academy for Medical Education, LLC (globalacademycme.com) and Hemedicus (www.hemedicus.com).

About I nternet Brands

Headquartered in El Segundo, Calif., Internet Brands® is a fully integrated online media and software services organization focused on four high-value vertical categories: Health, Automotive, Legal and Home/Travel. The company's award-winning consumer websites lead their categories and serve more than 250 million monthly visitors, while a full range of web presence offerings has established deep, long-term relationships with SMB and enterprise clients. Internet Brands' powerful, proprietary operating platform provides the flexibility and scalability to fuel the company's continued growth. Internet Brands is a portfolio company of KKR and Temasek.

