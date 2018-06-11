Internet Brands' WebMD Acquires Jobson Healthcare Information

Owning brands that have been leaders for over 50 years, JHI has long been recognized for its diversified portfolio of healthcare information, education and marketing services targeted to a broad segment of the healthcare industry, including physicians, pharmacists and eye care professionals. Through its comprehensive product offerings and platforms, JHI can reach more than one million health care professionals.

"JHI's commitment to delivering quality information and services to the healthcare industry makes them an excellent addition to the WebMD network," said CEO Steve Zatz, M.D. "They complement our existing capabilities and contribute very strong positions with pharmacists and the eye care community. JHI will help expand and deepen our relationships with health care professionals and enable us to leverage our combined strengths to increase our value to our customers."

"WebMD is an exceptional fit for JHI," said JHI CEO Jeff MacDonald. "In addition to sharing our passion for helping health care professionals improve the quality of patient care, WebMD's substantial digital resources will enable us to bring more critical data, communications and information to health care professionals. We look forward to all we can accomplish together."

Also headquartered in New York City, JHI will continue to operate as an independent subsidiary of WebMD. JHI was represented by JEGI in the transaction. Terms of the transaction were not made public.

About Jobson Healthcare Information

Jobson Healthcare Information LLC is a leading healthcare information, education and marketing services company that can reach over one million physicians, pharmacists and eye care professionals with a diversified portfolio of leading multi-channel brands.

The JHI family of leading brands includes MD/alert, Pharm/alert, U.S. Pharmacist, 20/20 Magazine, Frames Data, Vision Monday, Review of Optometry, Review of Ophthalmology, PowerPak and Postgraduate Institute for Medicine.

About WebMD

WebMD Health Corp., an Internet Brands Company, is the leading provider of health information services, serving patients, physicians, health care professionals, employers, and health plans through our public and private online portals, mobile platforms, and health-focused publications. The WebMD Health Network includes WebMD Health, Medscape, MedicineNet, eMedicineHealth, RxList, OnHealth, Medscape Education, and other owned WebMD sites.

WebMD®, Medscape®, CME Circle®, Medpulse®, eMedicine®, MedicineNet®, theheart.org®, and RxList® are among the trademarks of WebMD Health Corp. or its subsidiaries.

About Internet Brands

Headquartered in El Segundo, Calif., Internet Brands® is a fully integrated online media and software services organization focused on four high-value vertical categories: Health, Automotive, Legal and Home/Travel. The company's award-winning consumer websites lead their categories and serve more than 250 million monthly visitors, while a full range of web presence offerings has established deep, long-term relationships with SMB and enterprise clients. Internet Brands' powerful, proprietary operating platform provides the flexibility and scalability to fuel the company's continued growth. Internet Brands is a portfolio company of KKR and Temasek. For more information, please visit www.internetbrands.com.

