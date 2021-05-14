Internet-Breaking Rapper Tom MacDonald Purchases Eminem's $100,000 NFT Beat & Uses It To Make His New Single And Video "Dear Slim"

Asserting himself as one of the biggest underground artists in the world with over half-a-billion YouTube views, hundreds of millions of streams, and over 100,000 albums sold exclusively on CD directly to fans (you read that right), Tom MacDonald once again shocks the system with his new single, "Dear Slim." Recently, he made headlines for purchasing Eminem's new original beat "Stan's Revenge" as a NFT for $100,000. As a lifelong "Stan" himself and possible heir to Shady's public enemy #1 persona, he rapped over that beat for "Dear Slim." The video picks up where Eminem's "Stan" video left off. Tom not only embodies Eminem's most iconic character, but he also writes a stark letter to Slim in the visual. It's complete with Stan's Monte Carlo now soaking wet and covered in seaweed from the climax of the original clip—when he drove it off a bridge and into a river 21 years ago…

Eminem cooked up the beat with cinematic orchestration, thumping bass, and thick 808s. Over this sonic backdrop, Tom tears into his own letter to the legend as he confesses, "I was picked on as a kid, and they don't know what Slim did for me," and eventually declares, "Marshall, I'm you." Meanwhile, the music video—directed by girlfriend Nova Rockafeller—will make any Eminem fan either happy or extremely pissed off, maybe at the same time….

Earlier this year, Tom continued what's become a tradition of internet-breaking and conversation-starting moves. He took dead aim at cancel culture with "Fake Woke," amassing 15 million YouTube views. It reached the Spotify Viral Top 50 and scored four Billboard #1's with Tom personally crashing the Billboard Emerging Artists Chart at #1. Additionally, "Best Rapper Ever" bested Eminem's entire Music To Be Murdered By: Side B album on iTunes upon dropping the same day.

Everything sets the stage for Tom's next album—coming this summer.

Like Slim, he's not a role model, but he is the Real Tom MacDonald…

