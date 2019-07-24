PATCHOGUE, N.Y., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to shed light on growing technologies, and how they can help colleges and universities, internet marketing agency, fishbat, discusses the effects of augmented reality on higher education marketing.

During the summer, high school students are likely to survey the landscape of higher education. They will research campuses, both local and abroad, that provide majors relevant to their interests. For colleges and universities, it's important to promote their strengths and potential offerings in order to compete against competition. While booths and displays at campus events are commonplace, campuses can use technology to enhance their advertising efforts. One example of growing technologies highlighted by the SEO Agency in NYC that assist higher education marketing is augmented reality.

One of the effects of augmented reality, in terms of higher education marketing, is the retention of information. With augmented reality, potential applicants benefit from first-person perspectives of the campuses they're interested in. They will be treated to lifelike visuals and sounds, as if they're at the campuses in question, resulting in authentic learning experiences. Instead of requiring users to travel potentially long lengths to visit campuses, augmented reality brings the campuses to them.

Additionally, augmented reality can afford new learning experiences to college students. Though augmented reality is unlikely to replace the traditional classroom format, it can provide knowledge that the previous format does not provide. For example, in medical school, this technology may be used by students to learn how to undergo extensive procedures. Augmented reality will provide students with the knowledge and tools to benefit them in the healthcare industry. If this benefit can be expressed to future applicants, via higher education marketing, it will have a positive impact on enrollment rates.

Augmented reality can provide peace of mind to applicants, knowing that campuses will continue to embrace technologies as they develop. Illustrated by their knowledge of popular devices such as, laptops and smartphones, high school and college students are very tech-savvy. Applicants will gravitate towards campuses that are at the forefront of emerging technology. As augmented reality continues to develop, it can become invaluable to the higher education experience.

The argument can be made that augmented reality will become the future of higher education marketing. Tech-savvy college and university applicants will research campuses that interest them, but information can be absorbed via media outside of the Internet. Augmented reality, when implemented properly, can provide hands-on experiences that make the learning experience intriguing and insightful to those seeking worthwhile degrees.

ABOUT FISHBAT

fishbat Internet Marketing Company New York is a full-service digital marketing firm that takes a holistic business approach to their clients' digital marketing programs. The fishbat team understands the importance of business principles just as well as the nuances of the latest digital technologies. fishbat offers every digital marketing service available from digital marketing research and planning to brand development to website and asset creation through social media management and search engine optimization programs - all custom calibrated for both B2B and B2C businesses.

Media Contact: Scott Darrohn, fishbat Media, 855-347-4228, press@fishbat.com

SOURCE fishbat

Related Links

http://www.fishbat.com

