NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Search engine optimization plays a pivotal role in how businesses are found and discovered online. SEO involves numerous components that, when brought together, can make a good digital marketing strategy stronger. Internet marketing agency, fishbat, shares 5 strategies that can help expand your SEO efforts.

Put forth high-quality content. One of the key rules of SEO is that content is essential. To provide more context, websites require high-quality content that is not only factually correct but able to grab the attention of readers. Furthermore, content should be published and shared on a routine basis, as this helps search engines rank websites more accurately. Though content is only one pillar, it is essential to any SEO agency NYC. Utilize relevant keywords. Just as important as content, is the collection of keywords associated with a company. Keywords are used to help companies rank on search engines, so it's important to know which ones will provide the most web traffic. Keywords must be included in all copy, ranging from the aforementioned content to text on websites to social media posts. These are just a few ways that keywords can be used. Ensure that the website is optimized. The best-performing websites are the ones that rank highest. They should be easily accessible on desktop platforms, but they must function well on mobile devices as well. Every website should be optimized with a host of platforms in mind. When a website takes longer than a few seconds to load, or move from page to page, it can signal poor optimization. Slowdown can make an otherwise strong SEO strategy falter. Link to authoritative websites. Linking to oneself is vital to SEO, but this doesn't mean that linking strategies should be limited. In fact, linking to authoritative websites – news articles and educational documents, just to name a few examples – can have a positive impact on one's SEO efforts. When content follows this mindset, it's seen as trustworthy, which builds upon said SEO efforts further. Continually fine-tune SEO efforts. It's been said that SEO is everchanging and given the host of algorithm updates that have rolled out over the years, this should come as no surprise. Therefore, it's vital for businesses to finetune their SEO efforts over time. This can be done via their websites, the links they implement, or the content they share. If one's SEO efforts remain the same, they're prone to becoming less effective or resulting in the decline of websites in search engine results.

