Internet Marketing Association (IMA) Sets GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title for the Largest Virtual Marketing Conference with IMPACT 20

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Internet Marketing Association (IMA) held its IMPACT 20 virtual conference, presented by the Pepperdine University Graziadio Business School and hosted by ViewSonic Corporation, on Friday, October 2, 2020. Under the theme of "The Year of Reinvention," the 6-hour virtual conference focused on moving ahead, sharing new opportunities, and setting that process in motion with introductions provided by the IMA, as attendees look to 2021.

Gallery link: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1S273jUwrb18bBoSB_0dun6LmvITngwku?usp=sharing

"In our two-decade history, this event was the most thrilling, exciting, challenging yet motivating experience for IMA to date," said IMA Chairman Sinan Kanatsiz. "We were able to draw together more than 117,000 professional registrants to hear from thought leaders and business professionals including non-profit and educational institutions. The outcome was filled with hope, enthusiasm, reinvention and opportunity. In the process of building the ultimate Marketing Conference, we also made history by setting a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for largest attendance for a virtual marketing conference in one week , with over 11,000 engagements."

Highlights of the information-packed event included:

67 expert speakers

14 non-profit partners

117,670 registrations

11,151 engagements

1 Tesla Model 3 giveaway

15 sponsor giveaways totaling over $200,000

The goal of IMPACT 20 was to help attendees assess how this year has impacted organizations and how they are dealing with adversity. It also explored the process of identifying new markets, businesses, industries and innovations. Topics encompassed best practices and techniques for building market share and business growth, the latest tools and trends from the industry's leading experts, real solutions for the new virus economy, and a roadmap for leveraging the power of internet marketing.

In addition, IMPACT 20 also featured the annual IMA Startup Pitch Challenge and IMPACT Awards as well as entertainment including magic, mentalism and live music that were all woven throughout the six-hour, non-stop event.

Finally, to cap off this unique experience, the event set a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the largest attendance for a virtual marketing conference in one week.

See below for rundowns on the IMA Startup Pitch Challenge, speakers, non-profit partners, IMPACT Award winners and sponsor giveaways.

IMA Startup Pitch Challenge

Participants:

FAMEOS

GrayKea

Learneum

Kwema

VizAeras

Winner:

FAMEOS

Speakers

Palmer Luckey , Founder/CEO, Anduril - How to Reinvent Yourself, Your Business and Your Artificial Intelligence

, Founder/CEO, Anduril - Steve Wozniak , Co-Founder, Apple

, Co-Founder, Apple Jay Symonds , Senior Manager, Amazon - Reinventing Corporate Culture in a Virtual World

, Senior Manager, Amazon - Roland Hess , Senior TPgM and Fleet Capacity SRE, Google - Back to Basics or Brand-New Day ?

, Senior TPgM and Fleet Capacity SRE, Google - Tom Peck , Executive Vice President, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Ingram Micro - Global Technology and Supply Chain Reinvention

, Executive Vice President, Chief Information and Digital Officer, - Christi Olson , Head of Evangelism for Search and Advertising, Microsoft - Privacy and What the Future Holds with Cookieless and Reduced Tracking

, Head of Evangelism for Search and Advertising, Microsoft - Jason Feifer, Editor in Chief, Entrepreneur Magazine - Grappling With Change

Tom Peck , Executive Vice President/Chief Information and Digital Officer, Ingram Micro - Global Technology and Supply Chain Reinvention

, Executive Vice President/Chief Information and Digital Officer, - Samantha Fay SVP, Global Brand Strategy, GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS - The Power of Shared Experience

SVP, Global Brand Strategy, GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS - Dean Cain , Actor & Producer - Freedom & Innovation

, Actor & Producer - Kevin Viner , Kevin Viner Mentalist - Entertainment

, Kevin Viner Mentalist - Paul Smith , Chief Marketing Officer, Tangram Interiors - Does Your Brand Exude Empathy + Authenticity?

, Chief Marketing Officer, Tangram Interiors - Jeff Volpe , President, Americas, ViewSonic

, President, Americas, ViewSonic Jeff Preston , Director, Realtor.com - Google SEO in 2020 and Beyond

, Director, Realtor.com - Josh Kreitzer , CEO, Channel Bakers

, CEO, Channel Bakers Ike Kavas, CEO/Founder, EPHESOFT - Becoming the AI Hero in Your Organization: A Practical Lesson in Implementation

Will Tober , Corporate Real Estate Advisor, Hughes Marino - The Future of Office Space and How COVID-19 Has Changed the Way Companies View and Value Their Real Estate

, Corporate Real Estate Advisor, Hughes Marino - Tim Hogan , Founder, CONVYR - Re-imagining the Creative Workforce

, Founder, CONVYR - Frank LaFerla , Dean, UCI BioSci - Biology in Action: Living Through Pandemic and Dementia

, Dean, UCI BioSci - Morgan Christen , CEO/CIO, Spinnaker Investment Group

, CEO/CIO, Spinnaker Investment Group Marlo Brooke , CEO/Founder, Avatar Partners

, CEO/Founder, Avatar Partners Michael Aburas , Data Driven Performance Marketing Professional - Focus on Fundamentals: Data and Personalization in Advertising

, Data Driven Performance Marketing Professional - Marty, O'Connor, CEO, MOCA

Helen Norris , VP/Chief Information Officer, Chapman University - Leading through Chaos

, VP/Chief Information Officer, - Nelson Granados , Professor of Information Systems and Technology Management & Executive Director of the Institute for Entertainment‚ Media‚ Sports and Culture, Pepperdine Graziadio Business School - Leveraging Data in the Post-COVID Digital World of Entertainment, Media, and Sports

, Professor of Information Systems and Technology Management & Executive Director of the Institute for Entertainment‚ Media‚ Sports and Culture, Pepperdine Graziadio Business School - Guy Yalif , Co-Founder/CEO, Intellimize - What Got You Here Won't Get You There: Reinventing Your Website Experience Through Optimization

, Co-Founder/CEO, Intellimize - Lauren Kelly , CMO & Thought Leader - Is Your Brand Ready for Gen C: Successful Marketing in a Covid-Aware World

, CMO & Thought Leader - Fred Vallaeys , Cofounding CEO, Optmyzer - Unlevel the Playing Field of Search Marketing with Intelligent Automation

, Cofounding CEO, Optmyzer - Kamin Samuel , Rapid Transformation Coach, Kamin Samuel Consulting - Reinventing Yourself as an Extraordinary Leader In Changing Times

, Rapid Transformation Coach, Kamin Samuel Consulting - Alma Derricks, Founder/Managing Partner, Rev - Embracing Business Unusual

Ayushi Gupta, Co-Founder, GrayKea

William O'Neill , Newport Beach Mayor - The Reinvention of "Support Local"

, Mayor - Amy Braun , President & CEO, HealthCorps - The Importance of Mission and Culture When Trying to Reinvent Yourself as a Brand

, President & CEO, HealthCorps - Zack Below , CEO, FAMEOS

, CEO, FAMEOS Brent Freeman , Founder/President, Stealth Venture Labs - How to Reinvent Yourself, Your Business and Your Artificial Intelligence

, Founder/President, Stealth Venture Labs - Lola Bakare , Founder/CEO, be/co - Maximize the Movement: How to Take a Stand That Really Counts to the Movement and Your Brand's Bottom Line

, Founder/CEO, be/co - Somer Simpson , Vice President Product Management, Quantcast - Igniting Change at the Cross-Roads of Censorship & Consumer Privacy

, Vice President Product Management, Quantcast - David McKillips , CEO, Chuck E. Cheese Entertainment - Battling Through the Challenges of the Pandemic of 2020, Setting Up for Future Growth

, CEO, Chuck E. Cheese Entertainment - Richard Watts , President & Founder, Family Business Office | Author, Entitlemania

, President & Founder, Family Business Office | Author, Entitlemania Delano Roosevelt , CEO, US-Saudi Business Council

, CEO, US-Saudi Business Council Glenn Stearns , Founder/CEO Kind Lending | Star of Discovery Channel's Undercover Billionaire

, Founder/CEO Kind Lending | Star of Discovery Channel's Undercover Billionaire Wing Lam, Owner, Wahoo's Fish Tacos

Bert Hensley , Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, V Foundation for Cancer Research

, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, V Foundation for Cancer Research Kevin Maloney , Co-Founder, International Executive Council (IEC) & Head of Investor Relations, RevOZ Capital

, Co-Founder, International Executive Council (IEC) & Head of Investor Relations, RevOZ Capital Chris Relth , CEO, Artemis Search Partners

, CEO, Artemis Search Partners Curt Fleming , CEO / Partner, Merit/Andrew

, CEO / Partner, Merit/Andrew Shawn Doughtery , Founder & CEO, EXOIO | Founder, mophie

, Founder & CEO, EXOIO | Founder, mophie Mike Matuz , CEO, FMA Agency 3.0

, CEO, FMA Agency 3.0 Donny O'Malley , Founder & CEO, VET TV

, Founder & CEO, VET TV Bader AlMubarak , Business Development Lead, Koniku Inc.

, Business Development Lead, Koniku Inc. Osh Agabi , Founder & CEO, Koniku Inc.

, Founder & CEO, Koniku Inc. Lateefa Alwaalan, Managing Director, Endeavor Saudi

Erin Lezvow, VP Marketing Technology, Del Taco Restaurants

Neel Grover, CEO, Indi

Laura Schwab , President, Aston Martin Americas

, President, Aston Martin Americas Charles Antis , CEO, Antis Roofing & Waterproofing

, CEO, Antis Roofing & Waterproofing Jon Marashi , Dr. John Marashi DDS

, Dr. John Marashi DDS Chad Jordan , VP Business Development, Brands, SOCi

, VP Business Development, Brands, SOCi Victor Cho , CEO, Evite

, CEO, Evite Ned Curic , VP Automotive, Alexa Automotive

, VP Automotive, Alexa Automotive Peter Coffee , VP Strategic Research, Salesforce

, VP Strategic Research, Salesforce Kevin Li , Kevin Li Magic

, Kristi Bell , CEO, ON2IT

, CEO, ON2IT Doug Wilson , Chairman, CEO Leadership Alliance

, Chairman, CEO Leadership Alliance Ali Al Jabry , CEO, Kwema

, CEO, Kwema Carl Tautenhahn & Gerald Monroe , Founders, VizAeras

& , Founders, VizAeras Ernie Delgado , Founder, Learneum

Non-Profits

V Foundation

Caterina's Club

Orange County United Way

Seneca Family of Agencies

Extraordinary Lives Foundation

Make a Wish

Joyful Child Foundation

A Million Thanks

Project Access

Tilly's Life Center

Pipeline Worldwide

Literacy Project

The Priority Center

Irreverent Warriors

Award Winners

Best Use Of Linkedin, Pepperdine Graziadio Business School

Best Use Of Linkedin, Lola Bakare , Ascend

, Ascend Best Content Strategy, ViewSonic

Best Marketing Campaign Strategy, Robyn Torre , Epic Insurance

, Epic Insurance Best Website User Experience, Bostrom For DONA International

Best Website Functionality, Harris Marketing Group For ASATT

Best Use Of Video (Informational), Tangram Interiors

Best Use Of Video (Theme/Creativity), FCB Agency For Glad

Best Podcast, Ingram Micro

Best Social Media Campaign, Pepperdine Graziadio Business School

Best Use Of Influencer Marketing, Henkel For #HairdressersUnited

#HairdressersUnited Best Website For Conversion, Drift By Intellimize

Best Non-Profit Campaign, Project Access

Best Integrated Campaign Strategy, Pepperdine Graziadio Business School For COVID Comeback

Best Blog, Healthcorps For Program Resources

Best B2C App, Indi

Best B2B App, Avatar Partners For Avatar CONNECT

Best E-Newsletter, Commercewest Bank

Best Use Of Analytics, JAM Direct For Grown American Superfood

Best Infographic, JPMA For Baby Safety Month

Best Content Innovation, Spinnaker Investment Group For SPINNCYCLE™

Entrepreneur Of The Year, Zack Below , Fameos

, Fameos Entrepreneur Of The Year, Neel Grover, Indi

Internet Marketer Of The Year, Joshua Kreitzer , Channel Bakers

, Channel Bakers Disrupter Of The Year, Smile Brands

Disrupter Of The Year, After Inc.

Disrupter Of The Year In Education, Viewsonic

Innovation Of The Year, Reviver

Innovator Of The Year, Marlo Brooke , Avatar Partners

, Avatar Partners Agency Of The Year, Stealth Venture Labs

Platform Of The Year, Quantcast

Community Impact, V Foundation

Community Impact, Caterina's Club

Community Impact, Orange County United Way

Community Impact, Seneca Family Of Agencies

Community Impact, Extraordinary Lives Foundation

Community Impact, Make A Wish

Community Impact, Joyful Child Foundation

Community Impact, A Million Thanks

Community Impact, Project Access

Community Impact, Tilly's Life Center

Community Impact, Pipeline Worldwide

Community Impact, Literacy Project

Community Impact, The Priority Center

Community Impact, Irreverent Warriors

CMO Of The Year, Lauren Kelly

Brand Reinvention, Lifestyle Of Giving | Previously Scripsense

Technology Enabler, Jesse Walker | Epic Insurance

| Epic Insurance Fintech Company Of The Year, DailyPay

CEO Of The Year, Sue Parks , Orange County United Way

, Orange County United Way QR Technology, After Inc for QuickReg

Brand Leader Of The Year, Laura Schwab , Aston Martin Americas

, Aston Martin Americas Security Platform Of The Year, ON2IT

Lifetime Achievement Award, Steve Wozniak

Reinventor Of The Year, Pepperdine Graziadio Business School

CIO Of The Year, Tom Peck , Ingram Micro

, Ingram Micro Digital Media Company Of The Year, Marty O'Connor Creative Agency (MOCA)

IMPACT Champion Award, Glenn Stearns

IMPACT Champion Award, Wing Lam, Wahoo's Fish Tacos

IMPACT Champion Award, Charles Antis , Antis Roofing

, Antis Roofing MARTECH Leader Of The Year, Erin Lezvow, Del Taco Restaurants

Financial Planning Company Of The Year, Whittier Trust

Commercial Company Of The Year, Hughes Marino

Community Bank Of The Year, Commercewest Bank

Developer Of The Year, Datanetiix Solutions Inc

Brand Of The Year, Pedego Electric Bikes

Economic Impact Award, CEO Leadership Alliance Orange County

Digital Media Excellence, CONVYR

Franchise Partner Of The Year, SOCi

Women's Leadership Award, Denise Roberson , Jadi Communications

, Jadi Communications IMA Member Of The Year, Sean Burke | Channel Stars

| Channel Stars MVP, Marty O'Connor , MOCA

, MOCA Board Member of The Year, Rob Hutter , Learn Capital

, Learn Capital Business Leader Of The Year, Dustin Kemmerer , Park West

, Investment Bank Of The Year, Boustead Securities

Best Data Recovery Product/Service, After Inc | Rescue

Healthcare Leader Of The Year, Dr. Benham Khaleghi , MD

, MD Best New Healthcare Company, New Rain

Giveaways

Brand News Tesla Model 3 – $40,000 value

value Pepperdine Graziadio Business School - Four $20,000 scholarships toward any Pepperdine Graziadio degree program – $80,000 total value

scholarships toward any Pepperdine Graziadio degree program – total value Pedego Electric Bikes- City Commuter Lite Edition 48/10 - $1,995 value (or trade-up with credit toward other models)

value (or trade-up with credit toward other models) IMA - BOSE Alto frames - $200 value

value Lola Bakare - 1 seat in upcoming "ASCEND" accelerator for high-potential women marketing directors – $15,000 value

- 1 seat in upcoming "ASCEND" accelerator for high-potential women marketing directors – value BSTATE - Coaching session with CEO & Founder on enhancing leadership and executive skills - $5,000 value

value Caterina's Club, Bruno Serato - Dinner for 4 at Anaheim White House - $500 value

- Dinner for 4 at Anaheim White House - value ViewSonic - 4 displays, 1 projector - $1,850 value

value Palmer Luckey - Oculus Quest All in One VR headset (128GB) - $499 value

- Oculus Quest All in One VR headset (128GB) - value Avatar Partners - Oculus Rift VR headset - $299 value

value Evite - 20 Evite Pro one-year subscriptions - $5,000 total value

total value DailyPay - Variety pack of Bulleit Bourbon, ice mold and glass set - $300 value

value Antis Roofing - His/her Apple Watch Series 3 - $400 value

value Whittier Trust - Beoplay E8 3rd Gen - $350 value

value Avatar Partners - Oculus Quest All In One VR headset (128GB) - $499 value

value Red Pantz - Product basket - $190 value

- Product basket - value BYTE - 1 full treatment - $2,000 value

value Lassen - Relief Cream (3 pack), 3 prizes - $225 value

- Relief Cream (3 pack), 3 prizes - value Helen Norris - BOSE Tenor frames - $249 value

- BOSE Tenor frames - value GoPro - $399 value

For information on the Internet Marketing Association, visit to www.imanetwork.com .

About the Internet Marketing Association

IMA is one of the fastest growing and largest Internet marketing groups in the world, with professional members in fields including sales, marketing, business ownership, programming and creative development. It provides a platform where proven Internet marketing strategies are demonstrated and shared to increase members' value to their organizations. IMA is underwritten by corporate partners to provide an opportunity to learn, engage and define best practices without making a financial commitment. www.imanetwork.org

Media Contact

Rachel Devany

Media Relations Specialist

KCOMM for IMA

949-294-5095 tel

[email protected]

SOURCE Internet Marketing Association

Related Links

http://imanetwork.org

