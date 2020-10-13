Internet Marketing Association (IMA) Sets GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title for the Largest Virtual Marketing Conference with IMPACT 20
Keynote speakers included Apple Founder Steve Wozniak and Oculus VR Founder Palmer Luckey
Oct 13, 2020, 11:00 ET
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Internet Marketing Association (IMA) held its IMPACT 20 virtual conference, presented by the Pepperdine University Graziadio Business School and hosted by ViewSonic Corporation, on Friday, October 2, 2020. Under the theme of "The Year of Reinvention," the 6-hour virtual conference focused on moving ahead, sharing new opportunities, and setting that process in motion with introductions provided by the IMA, as attendees look to 2021.
Gallery link: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1S273jUwrb18bBoSB_0dun6LmvITngwku?usp=sharing
"In our two-decade history, this event was the most thrilling, exciting, challenging yet motivating experience for IMA to date," said IMA Chairman Sinan Kanatsiz. "We were able to draw together more than 117,000 professional registrants to hear from thought leaders and business professionals including non-profit and educational institutions. The outcome was filled with hope, enthusiasm, reinvention and opportunity. In the process of building the ultimate Marketing Conference, we also made history by setting a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for largest attendance for a virtual marketing conference in one week , with over 11,000 engagements."
Highlights of the information-packed event included:
- 67 expert speakers
- 14 non-profit partners
- 117,670 registrations
- 11,151 engagements
- 1 Tesla Model 3 giveaway
- 15 sponsor giveaways totaling over $200,000
The goal of IMPACT 20 was to help attendees assess how this year has impacted organizations and how they are dealing with adversity. It also explored the process of identifying new markets, businesses, industries and innovations. Topics encompassed best practices and techniques for building market share and business growth, the latest tools and trends from the industry's leading experts, real solutions for the new virus economy, and a roadmap for leveraging the power of internet marketing.
In addition, IMPACT 20 also featured the annual IMA Startup Pitch Challenge and IMPACT Awards as well as entertainment including magic, mentalism and live music that were all woven throughout the six-hour, non-stop event.
Finally, to cap off this unique experience, the event set a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the largest attendance for a virtual marketing conference in one week.
See below for rundowns on the IMA Startup Pitch Challenge, speakers, non-profit partners, IMPACT Award winners and sponsor giveaways.
IMA Startup Pitch Challenge
Participants:
- FAMEOS
- GrayKea
- Learneum
- Kwema
- VizAeras
Winner:
- FAMEOS
Speakers
- Palmer Luckey, Founder/CEO, Anduril - How to Reinvent Yourself, Your Business and Your Artificial Intelligence
- Steve Wozniak, Co-Founder, Apple
- Jay Symonds, Senior Manager, Amazon - Reinventing Corporate Culture in a Virtual World
- Roland Hess, Senior TPgM and Fleet Capacity SRE, Google - Back to Basics or Brand-New Day?
- Tom Peck, Executive Vice President, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Ingram Micro - Global Technology and Supply Chain Reinvention
- Christi Olson, Head of Evangelism for Search and Advertising, Microsoft - Privacy and What the Future Holds with Cookieless and Reduced Tracking
- Jason Feifer, Editor in Chief, Entrepreneur Magazine - Grappling With Change
- Tom Peck, Executive Vice President/Chief Information and Digital Officer, Ingram Micro - Global Technology and Supply Chain Reinvention
- Samantha Fay SVP, Global Brand Strategy, GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS - The Power of Shared Experience
- Dean Cain, Actor & Producer - Freedom & Innovation
- Kevin Viner, Kevin Viner Mentalist - Entertainment
- Paul Smith, Chief Marketing Officer, Tangram Interiors - Does Your Brand Exude Empathy + Authenticity?
- Jeff Volpe, President, Americas, ViewSonic
- Jeff Preston, Director, Realtor.com - Google SEO in 2020 and Beyond
- Josh Kreitzer, CEO, Channel Bakers
- Ike Kavas, CEO/Founder, EPHESOFT - Becoming the AI Hero in Your Organization: A Practical Lesson in Implementation
- Will Tober, Corporate Real Estate Advisor, Hughes Marino - The Future of Office Space and How COVID-19 Has Changed the Way Companies View and Value Their Real Estate
- Tim Hogan, Founder, CONVYR - Re-imagining the Creative Workforce
- Frank LaFerla, Dean, UCI BioSci - Biology in Action: Living Through Pandemic and Dementia
- Morgan Christen, CEO/CIO, Spinnaker Investment Group
- Marlo Brooke, CEO/Founder, Avatar Partners
- Michael Aburas, Data Driven Performance Marketing Professional - Focus on Fundamentals: Data and Personalization in Advertising
- Marty, O'Connor, CEO, MOCA
- Helen Norris, VP/Chief Information Officer, Chapman University - Leading through Chaos
- Nelson Granados, Professor of Information Systems and Technology Management & Executive Director of the Institute for Entertainment‚ Media‚ Sports and Culture, Pepperdine Graziadio Business School - Leveraging Data in the Post-COVID Digital World of Entertainment, Media, and Sports
- Guy Yalif, Co-Founder/CEO, Intellimize - What Got You Here Won't Get You There: Reinventing Your Website Experience Through Optimization
- Lauren Kelly, CMO & Thought Leader - Is Your Brand Ready for Gen C: Successful Marketing in a Covid-Aware World
- Fred Vallaeys, Cofounding CEO, Optmyzer - Unlevel the Playing Field of Search Marketing with Intelligent Automation
- Kamin Samuel, Rapid Transformation Coach, Kamin Samuel Consulting - Reinventing Yourself as an Extraordinary Leader In Changing Times
- Alma Derricks, Founder/Managing Partner, Rev - Embracing Business Unusual
- Ayushi Gupta, Co-Founder, GrayKea
- William O'Neill, Newport Beach Mayor - The Reinvention of "Support Local"
- Amy Braun, President & CEO, HealthCorps - The Importance of Mission and Culture When Trying to Reinvent Yourself as a Brand
- Zack Below, CEO, FAMEOS
- Brent Freeman, Founder/President, Stealth Venture Labs - How to Reinvent Yourself, Your Business and Your Artificial Intelligence
- Lola Bakare, Founder/CEO, be/co - Maximize the Movement: How to Take a Stand That Really Counts to the Movement and Your Brand's Bottom Line
- Somer Simpson, Vice President Product Management, Quantcast - Igniting Change at the Cross-Roads of Censorship & Consumer Privacy
- David McKillips, CEO, Chuck E. Cheese Entertainment - Battling Through the Challenges of the Pandemic of 2020, Setting Up for Future Growth
- Richard Watts, President & Founder, Family Business Office | Author, Entitlemania
- Delano Roosevelt, CEO, US-Saudi Business Council
- Glenn Stearns, Founder/CEO Kind Lending | Star of Discovery Channel's Undercover Billionaire
- Wing Lam, Owner, Wahoo's Fish Tacos
- Bert Hensley, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, V Foundation for Cancer Research
- Kevin Maloney, Co-Founder, International Executive Council (IEC) & Head of Investor Relations, RevOZ Capital
- Chris Relth, CEO, Artemis Search Partners
- Curt Fleming, CEO / Partner, Merit/Andrew
- Shawn Doughtery, Founder & CEO, EXOIO | Founder, mophie
- Mike Matuz, CEO, FMA Agency 3.0
- Donny O'Malley, Founder & CEO, VET TV
- Bader AlMubarak, Business Development Lead, Koniku Inc.
- Osh Agabi, Founder & CEO, Koniku Inc.
- Lateefa Alwaalan, Managing Director, Endeavor Saudi
- Erin Lezvow, VP Marketing Technology, Del Taco Restaurants
- Neel Grover, CEO, Indi
- Laura Schwab, President, Aston Martin Americas
- Charles Antis, CEO, Antis Roofing & Waterproofing
- Jon Marashi, Dr. John Marashi DDS
- Chad Jordan, VP Business Development, Brands, SOCi
- Victor Cho, CEO, Evite
- Ned Curic, VP Automotive, Alexa Automotive
- Peter Coffee, VP Strategic Research, Salesforce
- Kevin Li, Kevin Li Magic
- Kristi Bell, CEO, ON2IT
- Doug Wilson, Chairman, CEO Leadership Alliance
- Ali Al Jabry, CEO, Kwema
- Carl Tautenhahn & Gerald Monroe, Founders, VizAeras
- Ernie Delgado, Founder, Learneum
Non-Profits
- V Foundation
- Caterina's Club
- Orange County United Way
- Seneca Family of Agencies
- Extraordinary Lives Foundation
- Make a Wish
- Joyful Child Foundation
- A Million Thanks
- Project Access
- Tilly's Life Center
- Pipeline Worldwide
- Literacy Project
- The Priority Center
- Irreverent Warriors
Award Winners
- Best Use Of Linkedin, Pepperdine Graziadio Business School
- Best Use Of Linkedin, Lola Bakare, Ascend
- Best Content Strategy, ViewSonic
- Best Marketing Campaign Strategy, Robyn Torre, Epic Insurance
- Best Website User Experience, Bostrom For DONA International
- Best Website Functionality, Harris Marketing Group For ASATT
- Best Use Of Video (Informational), Tangram Interiors
- Best Use Of Video (Theme/Creativity), FCB Agency For Glad
- Best Podcast, Ingram Micro
- Best Social Media Campaign, Pepperdine Graziadio Business School
- Best Use Of Influencer Marketing, Henkel For #HairdressersUnited
- Best Website For Conversion, Drift By Intellimize
- Best Non-Profit Campaign, Project Access
- Best Integrated Campaign Strategy, Pepperdine Graziadio Business School For COVID Comeback
- Best Blog, Healthcorps For Program Resources
- Best B2C App, Indi
- Best B2B App, Avatar Partners For Avatar CONNECT
- Best E-Newsletter, Commercewest Bank
- Best Use Of Analytics, JAM Direct For Grown American Superfood
- Best Infographic, JPMA For Baby Safety Month
- Best Content Innovation, Spinnaker Investment Group For SPINNCYCLE™
- Entrepreneur Of The Year, Zack Below, Fameos
- Entrepreneur Of The Year, Neel Grover, Indi
- Internet Marketer Of The Year, Joshua Kreitzer, Channel Bakers
- Disrupter Of The Year, Smile Brands
- Disrupter Of The Year, After Inc.
- Disrupter Of The Year In Education, Viewsonic
- Innovation Of The Year, Reviver
- Innovator Of The Year, Marlo Brooke, Avatar Partners
- Agency Of The Year, Stealth Venture Labs
- Platform Of The Year, Quantcast
- Community Impact, V Foundation
- Community Impact, Caterina's Club
- Community Impact, Orange County United Way
- Community Impact, Seneca Family Of Agencies
- Community Impact, Extraordinary Lives Foundation
- Community Impact, Make A Wish
- Community Impact, Joyful Child Foundation
- Community Impact, A Million Thanks
- Community Impact, Project Access
- Community Impact, Tilly's Life Center
- Community Impact, Pipeline Worldwide
- Community Impact, Literacy Project
- Community Impact, The Priority Center
- Community Impact, Irreverent Warriors
- CMO Of The Year, Lauren Kelly
- Brand Reinvention, Lifestyle Of Giving | Previously Scripsense
- Technology Enabler, Jesse Walker | Epic Insurance
- Fintech Company Of The Year, DailyPay
- CEO Of The Year, Sue Parks, Orange County United Way
- QR Technology, After Inc for QuickReg
- Brand Leader Of The Year, Laura Schwab, Aston Martin Americas
- Security Platform Of The Year, ON2IT
- Lifetime Achievement Award, Steve Wozniak
- Reinventor Of The Year, Pepperdine Graziadio Business School
- CIO Of The Year, Tom Peck, Ingram Micro
- Digital Media Company Of The Year, Marty O'Connor Creative Agency (MOCA)
- IMPACT Champion Award, Glenn Stearns
- IMPACT Champion Award, Wing Lam, Wahoo's Fish Tacos
- IMPACT Champion Award, Charles Antis, Antis Roofing
- MARTECH Leader Of The Year, Erin Lezvow, Del Taco Restaurants
- Financial Planning Company Of The Year, Whittier Trust
- Commercial Company Of The Year, Hughes Marino
- Community Bank Of The Year, Commercewest Bank
- Developer Of The Year, Datanetiix Solutions Inc
- Brand Of The Year, Pedego Electric Bikes
- Economic Impact Award, CEO Leadership Alliance Orange County
- Digital Media Excellence, CONVYR
- Franchise Partner Of The Year, SOCi
- Women's Leadership Award, Denise Roberson, Jadi Communications
- IMA Member Of The Year, Sean Burke | Channel Stars
- MVP, Marty O'Connor, MOCA
- Board Member of The Year, Rob Hutter, Learn Capital
- Business Leader Of The Year, Dustin Kemmerer, Park West
- Investment Bank Of The Year, Boustead Securities
- Best Data Recovery Product/Service, After Inc | Rescue
- Healthcare Leader Of The Year, Dr. Benham Khaleghi, MD
- Best New Healthcare Company, New Rain
Giveaways
- Brand News Tesla Model 3 – $40,000 value
- Pepperdine Graziadio Business School - Four $20,000 scholarships toward any Pepperdine Graziadio degree program – $80,000 total value
- Pedego Electric Bikes- City Commuter Lite Edition 48/10 - $1,995 value (or trade-up with credit toward other models)
- IMA - BOSE Alto frames - $200 value
- Lola Bakare - 1 seat in upcoming "ASCEND" accelerator for high-potential women marketing directors – $15,000 value
- BSTATE - Coaching session with CEO & Founder on enhancing leadership and executive skills - $5,000 value
- Caterina's Club, Bruno Serato - Dinner for 4 at Anaheim White House - $500 value
- ViewSonic - 4 displays, 1 projector - $1,850 value
- Palmer Luckey - Oculus Quest All in One VR headset (128GB) - $499 value
- Avatar Partners - Oculus Rift VR headset - $299 value
- Evite - 20 Evite Pro one-year subscriptions - $5,000 total value
- DailyPay - Variety pack of Bulleit Bourbon, ice mold and glass set -$300 value
- Antis Roofing - His/her Apple Watch Series 3 - $400 value
- Whittier Trust - Beoplay E8 3rd Gen - $350 value
- Avatar Partners - Oculus Quest All In One VR headset (128GB) - $499 value
- Red Pantz - Product basket - $190 value
- BYTE - 1 full treatment - $2,000 value
- Lassen - Relief Cream (3 pack), 3 prizes - $225 value
- Helen Norris - BOSE Tenor frames - $249 value
- GoPro - $399 value
For information on the Internet Marketing Association, visit to www.imanetwork.com.
About the Internet Marketing Association
IMA is one of the fastest growing and largest Internet marketing groups in the world, with professional members in fields including sales, marketing, business ownership, programming and creative development. It provides a platform where proven Internet marketing strategies are demonstrated and shared to increase members' value to their organizations. IMA is underwritten by corporate partners to provide an opportunity to learn, engage and define best practices without making a financial commitment. www.imanetwork.org
Media Contact
Rachel Devany
Media Relations Specialist
KCOMM for IMA
949-294-5095 tel
[email protected]
SOURCE Internet Marketing Association