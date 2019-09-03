PATCHOGUE, N.Y., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With several social media platforms available, it can be daunting to determine which ones to be the most worthwhile. While they share the same core concept, their functions are diverse. To mitigate digital efforts for business owners, internet marketing company, fishbat, discusses 3 tips to help choose the best social media outlet for your company.

From Facebook to Twitter to Instagram, social media has become an essential tool for business. With digital media becoming more prevalent, and traditional media being utilized less and less, it's important for every business to have a presence online. The easiest way to establish said presence is by investing in social media. There are a few ways to choose which outlets are worth investing in.

Consider content. One of the most important aspects of any business, from a digital standpoint, is the specific content they bring to the table. When it comes to images, Instagram stands out, as it's a more visual platform compared to others. For video, YouTube reigns supreme, as it's not only the second biggest search engine but the most prevalent video sharing platform in the world. By understanding content, a New York SEO agency can determine which social media outlet to prioritize. Know the audience. Another element to consider, when choosing the best social media outlet, is the audience that will be focused on. For example, over 60 percent of seniors are active on Facebook. On Instagram, over 70 percent of users between the ages of 13 and 17 are active. Twitter is unique in that roughly 80 percent of the social media platform's user base resides outside of the United States . An understanding of one's audience is crucial in determining the best social media outlet. Define the goal. When using social media, what will be the intended purpose? Does a business owner desire to simply grow their audience, whether on Facebook, Twitter, or any other platform? Is it more important for the business owner in question to boost newsletter subscription numbers? Whatever the case may be, a corporation should outline a specific goal. From there, they can determine where to direct their focus from a social media standpoint.

With these 3 tips, a business will be able to find the best social media outlet. Not only will they be able to build and maintain relationships with consumers, but more importantly, they can elevate profits. Digital media will continue to play a role in one's business strategy, and with social media playing a pivotal role, it remains a commodity that establishments should focus on.

