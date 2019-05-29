Internet Marketing Company, fishbat, Discusses Tips on Properly Using Stock Photos for Your Brand

NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to continue their mission to teach companies how to self-promote, internet marketing company fishbat, explains how to properly use stock photos for your brand.

Find authentic-looking stock images. Stock images have a reputation for being generic and bland. However, you can find excellent stock images by putting some effort into your search. When looking for authentic stock images, be sure to look for real people with natural poses – their hair, skin, and posture should not be absolutely perfect in every photo. Choosing real settings like a messy kitchen or outdoor BBQ, rather than generic backgrounds, can help to capture user's attention and give your brand a more authentic feel.

It is important to choose a stock image that helps a business stand out from the crowd and is consistent with the message that it is trying to convey. First, find images that reflect the business and content in order to make it clear what the post or article is about. Next, dig deeper than the front page to find less popular images, veering away from choosing the most popular images in a category. Third, make sure to choose images that your audience will relate to and form a personal connection with. Lastly, make the images your own by adding logos, text, and other elements to the stock photo to make it unique. Utilize free stock photos. Companies can find royalty-free images on Google Images by choosing settings, then advanced search. Narrow the search by "usage rights", then choose "free to use or share, even commercially", or "free to use, share, or modify, even commercially". Non-profits may choose "free to use or share". You can also find a huge database of free-to-use media files on Wikimedia Commons or on other sites that offer free images by signing up for a membership.

Using the above tips on properly using stock photos for your brand will help your business connect with potential customers ad set your digital marketing effort apart from your competitors.

