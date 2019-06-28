NEW YORK, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Individuals with smart phones are most likely to perform the majority of their web searches on their mobile device because it's convenient and quick. Internet marketing company, fishbat, explains why mobile friendly websites are essential in today's tech savvy world.

Why You Need a Mobile Website

In today's technology filled world, the majority of individuals have a search engine at their fingertips. On average, an individual looks to their phone to search names, terms, and places more than 100 times a day. Companies that have a mobile website can capitalize on this by providing their company information, products, or services quickly and easily for those individuals looking to do a mobile search on the go.

Make it Easy for Customers to Contact You

Having a mobile website not only makes it easier for customers to find your information, but it also gives them a quick medium to contact you. The easier you make it for customers to reach your business the more likely that individual is to do so. On mobile friendly sites, customers can effortlessly click on the email icon and send a quick question to customer service, or click on the phone icon and be connected with a representative in minutes. Providing an easy and accessible way for customers to contact your company will not only increase their overall experience in that moment, but will also increase the chances of them become a repeat customer in the future.

Keep Their Attention

In today's technological age, individual's attention spans are shorter than ever. A mobile friendly website keeps customers engaged and on your page for longer. One aspect of a good mobile site is a quick load time – if your site is not mobile friendly and takes a long time to load, customers will get aggravated and look elsewhere. More than half of mobile users will click off a website if it takes more than three seconds to load, so ensuring that your site is responsive from the initial click to the last will help keep customers happy and engaged, improving sales and increasing revenue in the end.

In order to thrive during these advanced digital times, companies must adapt and implement new technologies into their everyday marketing plans. Mobile friendly websites are just the first step to help your company improve brand recognition, reach, and overall engagement.

