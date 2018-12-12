PATCHOGUE, N.Y., Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to help businesses put their best foot forward, internet marketing company , fishbat, shares 4 ways to increase visual appeal for your brand.

Having the best product in the world doesn't mean much if it doesn't have what it takes to attract customers. Consumer perception is a large part of what determines whether a brand succeeds or sinks, and increased visual appeal can help a company make that positive first impression and turn views into sales with greater consistency.

Discussed below are 4 methods of increasing visual appeal that can improve brand reception and increase conversions.

Maintain Brand Consistency. There are more ways than ever before to market a product and bring attention to a brand. From a growing number of social networks to search engine ads to content on the company's website itself, a comprehensive marketing plan will touch on a variety of avenues for growth. It's important, however, that these separate parts come together to make one cohesive whole. Taking a different approach with media across different online spaces can send mixed messages and reduce the effectiveness of content.

Eye-catching graphics and videos can do a lot to improve visual appeal but are only worth the investment if they fall in line with the image that the brand is trying to promote.

Establish A Standard Color Scheme. While logos, graphics, and other types of media are an important part of promoting the brand, something as simple as coming up with a simple set of company colors can go a long way toward giving the brand a recognizable image that attracts and retains customers. Choose a few different colors and use them across as many visual elements as possible, trying not to stray too far from the consistent aesthetic the company has decided upon.

Recycle Popular Media. While it's important to avoid frequently reposting the same content in the same location, taking visuals that have resonated with the user base and repurposing them for other parts of the company's online presence can be a great way to stretch a marketing budget and increase traffic overall. This ties back to consistency as well, as taking effective content on one platform and moving it to another sends a strong and focused message.

Take Advantage of "Share-able" Images. One of the most effective ways to increase visual appeal is to create consistent content that is optimized for the specific online space and for customer engagement. For social media, this usually means focusing on image-heavy content that is the right shape and size for that specific platform. Recycling popular media is very effective, but it's very important that the content is adjusted to best take advantage of each area where it is published.

ABOUT FISHBAT

Digital marketing agency fishbat is a full-service firm that takes a holistic business approach to their clients' digital marketing programs. The fishbat team understands the importance of business principles just as well as the nuances of the latest digital technologies. fishbat offers every digital marketing service available from digital marketing research and planning to brand development to website and asset creation through social media management and search engine optimization programs - all custom calibrated for both B2B and B2C businesses.

Media Contact: Scott Darrohn, fishbat Media, 855-347-4228, press@fishbat.com

SOURCE fishbat

Related Links

http://www.fishbat.com

