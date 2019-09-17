NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the digital age, it's vital to use the right platforms to establish and strengthen one's reputation. It's also worthwhile to create an image that, when the average person imagines an entity, they will almost immediately be able to associate it with a certain visual. Internet marketing firm, fishbat, discusses 4 ways to build brand presence through social media.

Use a consistent voice. Whether managing a brand on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn, just to name a few social media platforms, a sense of consistency is vital. If certain verbiage is used on one platform, it should carry over to the others that are managed. Every brand has its own tone, such as playful, sarcastic, or straight-laced. No matter what tone a particular brand showcases, it must be seen across all matter of social media. Consistency applies to visuals, too. If logos and colors match across all platforms, there will be a greater impact made from a branding perspective. Communicate with those that engage. Likes and shares are commonplace on social media. Perhaps slightly less common, though, are comments left on social media posts. When comments are left, they shouldn't be ignored. To build a brand further, communicate with those that take the time to engage. If they inquire about products that are offered, respond with pertinent information. If they have a customer service-related question, direct them to the best number or email they can reach to learn more. Engagement goes a long way in building a brand on social media. Don't rely on automation. To say that it's frustrating to receive a template message, in response to an inquiry, would be an understatement. This can harm a brand, as it makes it come across as robotic or unfeeling. Furthermore, when several people receive the same automated response, they're less likely to do business with a brand. Craft unique messages and responses for any and all inquiries. Though this will take more effort in the short term, an SEO company in NYC will ensure it has a more positive long-term impact. Be unique. While it's important to understand how to use social media to its greatest effect, outright emulation of other brands is stressed against. When a brand comes across as disingenuous, it's easy for the general audience to pick up on this insincerity. Focus on building a brand presence that's unique. One's target audience should be routinely engaged on social media. Understand the audience in question so that the best messaging strategy can be used. Steps such as these will establish a brand as its own entity.

About fishbat:

fishbat is a full-service digital marketing firm that takes a holistic business approach to their clients' digital marketing programs. The fishbat team understands the importance of business principles just as well as the nuances of the latest digital technologies. fishbat offers every digital marketing service available from digital marketing research and planning to brand development to website and asset creation through social media management and search engine optimization programs - all custom calibrated for both B2B and B2C businesses.

SOURCE fishbat

Related Links

http://www.fishbat.com

