Internet Marketing Firm, fishbat, Discusses How Influencer Collaboration Can Promote Your Brand Image

PATCHOGUE, N.Y., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Influencer marketing and digital promotions have become a buzzword that brands are beginning to apply a wide range of expectations to. However, by definition, an influencer is simply an individual that can promote or facilitate purchasing decisions, specifically online. Influencers run the gamut from stay at home moms with great educational blogs to popular college athletes to A-list actresses, each one with an audience that brands seek to connect with. Many companies and brands have already capitalized on the use of influencer marketing in their brand strategy, however influence can transcend social channels. Internet marketing firm, fishbat, offers that while the relationship with the influencer is always the act of partnering with an individual with a large audience for promotional purposes – there are numerous categories or campaign components influencers may partake in on their social channels. Social media is where most influencer marketing takes place, but this doesn't mean that other platforms are irrelevant.

Here are just a few ways that collaboration with influencers can occur. If you are looking to "boost" your influencer impact, consider:

Giveaways

Perhaps the easiest form of influencer marketing is to give away a product or service free of charge. Followers and fans are easily engaged by the idea of a "free" gift and the act of winning something from a favorite influencer just adds to the appeal. Giveaways are also enticing to the average user, mainly because they entail little to no barrier for entry. Giveaways place product in market targets hands and serve the purpose of helping brands increase their social following especially when participants are encouraged to share with their own social networks.

Blog Writing

Another form of influencer collaboration is blog writing, which helps for content sharing and brand image-building purposes alike. If an influencer has a blog, they generate considerable traffic, so it stands to reason that companies will reach out to influencers to post on their blogs. This more long tail format also allows influencers to speak in greater detail about a product or service. Brands must keep in mind however that blogs have unique requirements for guest posting, including word count, topics allowed to be covered, and hyperlink implementation. An SEO company NYC will recommend blog writing as a capable form of influencer collaboration.

Sponsored Social Posting

One of the most daunting challenges of social media is reaching one's audience. Facebook, Twitter, and other networking platforms move fast, so it's important for social media content to be seen by as many users as possible. This is where sponsored social posting excels, as it allows influencers to reach their extensive user bases with a level of assurance of reach. Such an endeavor is carried out with the right combination of high-quality photos and videos and authentic written copy and an ad budget. Influencers are known for having sizable social media followings, which makes sponsored posting a consistent strategy for brand image building.

These are just a few influencer collaboration methods that help with building a company's brand image. Consult your local marketing agency to take the first steps toward a stronger promotional strategy.

