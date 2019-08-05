NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In their ongoing efforts to help promote businesses online, Internet marketing firm, fishbat, discusses how influencer marketing can be used for college sports teams.

Influencer marketing is designed for promoting products and services via influencers, hence the name. Influencers are highly regarded in the public eye for their notoriety and knowledge in certain fields alike. For example, if a local restaurant sought to promote their establishment, they may enlist the help of a TV chef or food critic that's featured on a prominent network. This is an example of influencer marketing at work, but it can cover a wide range of other industries, sports included.

Influencer marketing can be used to help college sports teams receive more attention online. Here are a few reasons why this is the case.

Influencers have established followings. Perhaps the most important reason why influencers are called upon is the followings that they have established over time. Whether on Instagram, Twitter, or some other social media network entirely, influencers have the ability to impact the behaviors of their audiences. When a college sports team enlists the help of an influencer with a few million fans or followers on social media, they can reach a wider audience that will tune in to see their future games.

Influencers possess vast knowledge about the forms of athletics they're involved in. Influencers build credibility largely due to the knowledge that they possess in certain specialties. If a fitness instructor is unable to provide insight on dieting or exercise, they won't be able to build authority. An audience will trust influencers that are knowledgeable about the fields that they're involved in, be it baseball, football, soccer, just to name a few forms of athletics. Otherwise, their endorsements will carry little weight.

Influencers are regarded as legitimate. When a TV commercial plays, displaying a product that's meant to provide a physical benefit, there is a sense of legitimacy that must be displayed. Otherwise, a potential buyer will disregard it. A SEO company in NYC that's promoting a protein shake would be wise to use influencer marketing to showcase the product's advantages. A fitness influencer is likely to use this product, meaning that their endorsement will carry clout.

College sports are competitive, both on and off the field, so it's important for companies to promote teams as effectively as possible. Influencer marketing is a proven tactic that can take a capable brand and bring it to the next level. With the right digital strategy in place, a college sports team will attract new fans.

