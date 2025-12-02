Internet of Team and University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Peter Kiewit Institute in Omaha Launch Strategic Public-Private Partnership to Advance Smart HVAC Technology

HUTTO, Texas, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Internet of Team (IofTeam), a leader in intelligent building operations, is proud to announce a strategic public-private partnership with the University of Nebraska–Lincoln's Peter Kiewit Institute (PKI) in Omaha to accelerate the commercialization of smart HVAC technologies developed by Dr. Haorong Li and his research team.

This collaboration centers on the development and deployment of a novel method for detecting refrigerant charge levels in variable refrigerant volume (VRF) systems, as disclosed in a UNL provisional patent application. The partnership will integrate this innovation into IofTeam's cloud-based platform, DigiMEP, enhancing its capabilities in predictive maintenance and energy optimization.

As the HVAC industry transitions to next-generation refrigerants under new EPA standards, accurate refrigerant leak detection has become a critical need. Even minor leaks can lead to energy waste, performance loss, and environmental impact over time. This innovation addresses that challenge directly — providing field-ready accuracy for technicians and operators managing VRF systems at scale.

DigiMEP, IofTeam's digital HVAC services platform, standardizes field measurements and turns them into verified mechanical truth. By embedding Dr. Li's algorithm into DigiMEP, the platform will expand its core functions in equipment optimization, measurement verification, and technician enablement — helping service companies achieve consistent diagnostics and reduce performance variance across sites.

Under the agreement, IofTeam will fund the full patent refiling and prosecution process, while Dr. Li and his team at PKI will provide technical expertise and support. The project also includes joint research efforts to explore universal AI models for building energy systems, with the goal of securing additional industrial and federal funding.

"This partnership exemplifies the power of collaboration between academia and industry," said Patrick Davis, Founder and CEO of Internet of Team. "Together, we're not only advancing cutting-edge HVAC technology but also creating a model for innovation that benefits both public institutions and private enterprise."

The 15-month initiative began on November 1, 2025, and will be guided by a joint steering committee. The partnership will also explore new intellectual property opportunities and ensure that foundational contributions from PKI are recognized through co-inventorship and licensing.

