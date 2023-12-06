Internet of Things in Consumer Goods - Spending on IoT by Consumer Goods is Set to Reach $22.7 billion in 2027

06 Dec, 2023, 11:30 ET
Spending on IoT by consumer goods is forecast to reach $22.7 billion in 2027, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6% between 2022 and 2027.
The IoT is highly valuable to consumer industries, offering a range of benefits that can enhance operations and customer experience and support innovation. Implementing IoT-driven technologies in supply chains improves visibility, agility, and efficiency. The technology can be used throughout the consumer, foodservice, and packaging supply chains to improve efficiency by monitoring inventory levels, demand patterns, and logistics, all while reducing costs.
Report Scope
- IoT technology is deployed across the whole consumer goods value chain and can enable consumer goods companies to automate workflows, improve efficiency while reducing costs, and improve safety and ESG credentials.
- IoT technology can be used to tackle food waste, a big problem in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) supply chain. An estimated 1.6 billion tons of food are lost or wasted globally every year, with a value of $1.2 trillion. The UN has targeted reducing 50% of food wastage by 2030 as part of its Global Opportunities for Sustainable Development Goals.
- IoT can also enable smart packaging, guaranteeing food product safety and reducing waste. Smart packaging includes sensors that monitor factors like temperature, humidity, and freshness, providing real-time information about the condition of the food. This helps identify potential issues that could lead to spoilage or waste.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Players
- Consumer Challenges
- The Impact of IoT on Consumer
- Case Studies
- Market Size and Growth Forecasts
- Signals
- Mergers and acquisitions
- Company filing trends
- IoT Value Chain
- Physical layer
- Connectivity layer
- Data layer
- App layer
- Services layer
- Companies
- Leading IoT adopters in consumer goods
- Specialist IoT vendors in consumer goods
- Sector Scorecard
- Consumer sector scorecard
- Foodservice sector scorecard
- Packaging sector scorecard
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Coca-Cola
- Colgate-Palmolive
- Diageo
- Heineken
- Kraft Heinz
- L'Oreal
- Philips
- Procter & Gamble
- Unilever
- Majik Systems
- Picnic
- Qliktag
- Schneider Electric (Aveva)
- Zetes
