Internet of Things (IoT) Market size worth USD 6075.70 Million, Globally, by 2030 at 19.91% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size By Software Solution, By Platform, By Application, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Internet of Things (IoT) Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.91% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 1186.20 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 6075.70 Million by the end of the forecast period.

IoT Market Poised for Exponential Growth: Industry Leaders Anticipate Market Drivers, Trends, and Key Players

The global Internet of Things (IoT) market is on the cusp of a significant surge, driven by an amalgamation of technological innovation, market drivers, and prominent industry players. IoT, an ingenious operating system facilitating seamless data exchange between devices and objects via sensors, software, and advanced technologies, is poised to revolutionize industries with its dynamic capabilities and cross-sector applicability.

Market Drivers:

The exponential growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) Market is underpinned by several compelling market drivers that are reshaping the landscape. Foremost among these is the escalating need for wireless networking technologies, a macroeconomic indicator propelling IoT's market growth trajectory. As the IoT ecosystem flourishes, wireless connections have become indispensable, necessitating the establishment of a Wireless Personal Area Network (WPAN) to enable harmonious interactions among diverse vendors. Recognizing the distinct requirements of various IoT applications, standards like IEEE 802.11 Wireless LANs (Wi-Fi) and IEEE 802.15 are evolving not only to address wireless networks but also to cater to IoT networks, mesh networks, wearables, and light communications.

Outlook and Key Players:

Market leaders and industry giants are primed to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Internet of Things (IoT) Market landscape. Notable players such as Intel Corporation, SAP SE, Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation, PTC Inc., Google, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Amazon Web Services, Inc. are spearheading the IoT revolution. Their collective expertise and strategic initiatives are expected to fuel the market's expansion, while their commitment to innovation and technology leadership will pave the way for groundbreaking advancements.

Trends and Innovations:

Innovation remains at the core of the Internet of Things (IoT) Market. Cloud data management is emerging as a transformative force within large-scale IoT applications, with cloud computing obviating the need for extensive hardware infrastructure and network management. This paradigm shift empowers enterprises by providing lifecycle management, offering a comprehensive view of device infrastructure data. Additionally, the amalgamation of IoT with cloud services facilitates seamless migration of applications between the cloud and nodes, bolstering efficiency and responsiveness.

Challenges and Opportunities:

While the Internet of Things (IoT) Market presents boundless opportunities, it is not without its challenges. Interoperability issues, scarcity of skilled expertise, and cybersecurity concerns loom as potential obstacles. However, these challenges are propelling the industry to innovate and fortify its foundations. As the IoT landscape matures, efforts are being directed toward addressing bandwidth limitations and refining data migration processes from legal systems.

As the IoT market gears up for exponential growth, the collaboration of industry leaders, market drivers, and technological advancements promises to reshape the business landscape across sectors. This transformation is not merely about technology; it's about forging a connected, intelligent future.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Internet of Things (IoT) Market into Software Solution, Platform, Application, And Geography.

Internet of Things (IoT) Market, by Software Solution

Real-time Streaming Analytics



Security solution



Data management



Remote monitoring system



Network bandwidth management

Internet of Things (IoT) Market, by Platform

Application Management



Network Management



Device Management

Internet of Things (IoT) Market, by Application

Building and Home Automation



Smart Energy and Utilities



Smart Manufacturing



Connected Logistics



Smart Retail



Smart mobility



Transportation



Others

Internet of Things (IoT) Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

