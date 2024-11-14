Internet of Things (IoT) Market to Expand by USD 1.55 trillion (2024-2028), Advancements in IoT Platforms Drive Growth, Report with AI-Powered Market Evolution - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global internet of things (IOT) market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.55 trillion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 18.52% during the forecast period. Technological developments in different platforms is driving market growth, with a trend towards use of wearables to monitor human health and environment. However, lack of awareness of efficient management of iot initiatives and investments poses a challenge.Key market players include Aeris Communications Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., General Electric Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., PTC Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, SAP SE, Siemens AG, Thales Group, and Wipro Ltd..

Internet Of Things (Iot) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.52% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1554.5 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.18 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key countries US, China, Germany, Norway, and France Key companies profiled Aeris Communications Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., General Electric Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., PTC Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, SAP SE, Siemens AG, Thales Group, and Wipro Ltd.

Market Driver

The Internet of Things (IoT) market is experiencing significant growth, with trends like Generative AI and Blockchain leading the way. The World Economic Forum predicts that by 2025, IoT will contribute USD11 trillion to the global economy. Enterprises and service providers in sectors such as Manufacturing, Healthcare, Logistics chain, and E-commerce are embracing IoT technology for smart factory automation, real-time marketing analysis, and operational efficiency. IoT technology is revolutionizing industries, with companies like Taiwan Mobile, SPHCC, VivaLNK, and Canadian firms exploring new revenue-generating opportunities. SAS Software, VMware, and VMware Tanzu are key players in IoT software development. Connectivity, cloud adoption, and data processing are crucial for IoT success. Bluetooth technology, NB-IoT networks, and 5G technology are driving the future of IoT. Smart city initiatives, such as those in Smart Wellington, are transforming urban areas with IoT sensors and autonomous systems. Revenue forecasts indicate continued growth, with ROI a key consideration for businesses. Telecom and networking infrastructure providers, including 4G technology, are essential for IoT implementation. Consumer behavior and public safety services, such as firefighter and emergency medical services, are also benefiting from IoT technology. IoT technology is transforming sectors like Energy and Transportation, with smart utilities and smart transportation becoming the norm. RFID and sensors are enabling real-time monitoring and analysis, while AI and autonomous systems are streamlining processes and providing a competitive edge in digitalization.

In today's digital age, mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets have become the hub of connectivity and computing. Equipped with sensors like GPS, microphones, accelerometers, cameras, ambient light sensors, gyroscopes, and digital compasses, these devices offer advanced functionalities. These features are transforming various sectors such as social networking, environmental monitoring, healthcare, and transportation. Moreover, mobile devices come with WIFI, 3G/4G/5G, and Bluetooth connectivity. IoT wearables, an extension of these devices, enable consumers to monitor their health and allow doctors to remotely monitor patients. This integration of technology and mobility is revolutionizing our daily lives and economic sectors.

Market Challenges

• The IoT market is experiencing rapid growth, with enterprises and service providers in manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, and more embracing this technology. Challenges include integrating Generative AI and Blockchain, addressing Intelligent Disease and Smart City initiatives, and ensuring connectivity with 4G and 5G technology. IoT revenue forecasts are strong, driven by cloud adoption and data processing. Sensors, Bluetooth technology, and NB-IoT networks are key components. Companies like Taiwan Mobile, VivaLNK, and SPHCC are leading the way. SAS Software, VMware, and VMware Tanzu offer solutions. RoI is a major consideration, with operational efficiency and real-time marketing analysis driving value. Telecom and networking infrastructure providers, hardware vendors, and software vendors are essential partners. Canadian companies are also making strides in citizen services, public safety, and smart transportation. IoT presents significant revenue-generating opportunities and a competitive edge in digitalization.

• The Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) market is experiencing significant growth as more enterprises integrate IoT into their industrial facilities. However, managing, securing, and optimizing these investments presents challenges. To fully leverage IoT's capabilities, employee training is essential. The lack of skilled workers is a major hurdle for industries. Proper education on IoT platforms enables workers to adapt effectively and maximize system benefits. Investing in employee training is a crucial step towards successful IoT implementation.

Segment Overview

This internet of things (iot) market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Industrial

1.2 Retail

1.3 Healthcare

1.4 ICT

1.5 Others Technology 2.1 RFID

2.2 Sensors

2.3 NFC

2.4 Cloud services

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Industrial- The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market is experiencing significant growth as businesses worldwide leverage this technology to enhance productivity and gain a competitive edge. Machines and devices are connected to the Internet through software, generating valuable data for predictive maintenance and performance optimization. However, challenges persist, including the need for increased investment, business model redesign, security concerns, lack of standardization, and interoperability issues. Favorable government policies and partnerships among industry players are crucial for addressing these challenges. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of IIoT, particularly in the industrial sector. Manufacturing industries were significantly impacted, with many shutting down due to lockdowns. IIoT technology played a crucial role in enabling remote work and machine control, ensuring continuity of operations. The demand for IIoT solutions in the industrial sector has continued to grow post-pandemic, with vendors offering innovative solutions to drive market expansion during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Internet of Things (IoT) market is experiencing exponential growth, driven by the integration of Generative AI and Blockchain technologies. According to the World Economic Forum, the global revenue for IoT is forecasted to reach USD1.1 trillion by 2026. In various sectors, IoT technology is revolutionizing industries such as Manufacturing, Healthcare, Logistics chain, and E-commerce. Intelligent Disease diagnosis and Smart Factory automation are two significant applications of IoT in Healthcare and Manufacturing, respectively. IoT is also transforming the way enterprises and service providers operate, enabling real-time data processing and connectivity through Bluetooth technology and Cloud adoption. Taiwan Mobile, SPHCC, VivaLNK, and others are leading the charge in IoT innovation. SAS Software, VMware, and VMware Tanzu are also making strides in IoT data processing and management. The integration of AI and IoT is expected to further accelerate growth in the market. The use of IoT in various sectors is revolutionizing business operations, improving efficiency, and creating new opportunities. The future of IoT is bright, with endless possibilities for innovation and growth.

Market Research Overview

The Internet of Things (IoT) market is experiencing exponential growth, driven by the integration of Generative AI and Blockchain technologies. The World Economic Forum estimates that by 2025, IoT will connect over 50 billion devices, revolutionizing industries from manufacturing to healthcare and logistics. IoT technology enables enterprises and service providers to optimize operational efficiency through smart factory automation, real-time marketing analysis, and autonomous systems. The energy and transportation sectors are major beneficiaries, with 5G technology and NB-IoT networks enabling smart utilities and smart transportation. Sensors and RFID technology are key components, providing connectivity and data processing capabilities. Cloud adoption and the use of IoT software are essential for managing and analyzing the vast amounts of data generated by these connected devices. IoT technology also offers revenue-generating opportunities for hardware, network, and software vendors, providing a competitive edge in digitalization. Smart city initiatives, such as those in Smart Wellington and Taiwan Mobile's smart city projects, are transforming urban infrastructure, offering smart citizen services, public safety, and emergency medical services. IoT technology is also transforming consumer behavior, with e-commerce and physical events adopting IoT technology for improved connectivity and networking infrastructure. The IoT market is expected to reach significant revenue forecasts, with RoI being a major consideration for businesses adopting this technology. The use of AI, SAS Software, VMware, and VMware Tanzu is becoming increasingly common in IoT projects, enabling advanced data processing and analysis capabilities. Bluetooth technology and telecom infrastructure are also essential components of the IoT ecosystem. Overall, IoT technology is transforming industries and offering new opportunities for growth and innovation.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Industrial



Retail



Healthcare



ICT



Others

Technology

RFID



Sensors



NFC



Cloud Services



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

