Internet of Things (IoT) Payments Start-up Company Tracker 2023: Generate Competitive Profiles and Understand Relevant Developments, Strategies, and Value Propositions

DUBLIN, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Internet of Things (IoT) Start-up Tracker - Payments" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Internet of Things (IoT) start-up tracker focuses on the payments segment in the banking and financial services industry.

It is a resource to help ecosystem participants identify solution providers with offerings that address industry challenges. It takes a close look at the IoT start-ups and niche players that can transform processes in payment services and add value to the end user.

IoT is reshaping the banking and financial services landscape. Devices with embedded sensors connected to networks that transmit data that provide strategic insights are helping introduce innovative processes that simplify financial transactions.

The introduction of IoT technologies in the banking and financial services sector is making way for business models that improve operations and decision-making, enhance customer experience, and unlock new revenue streams across verticals.

The publisher has conducted detailed primary interviews with IoT start-ups from across regions that are standing out in the payments segment to generate competitive profiles and understand relevant developments, strategies, and value propositions.

The study also examines the factors driving and restraining growth in this market and identifies the growth opportunities emerging from the changing landscape for market players and stakeholders to leverage.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the IoT Payments Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Market Definitions and Methodology

Definition

Scope of the Study

Research Process and Methodology

IoT in Payment - Key Topics Covered in this Study

3 IoT in Banking and Financial Services

IoT in Banking and Financial Services

IoT Applications in Banking and Financial Services

Benefits of IoT Solutions in Banking and Financial Services

4 Digital Payments Enabled by IoT

Digital Payment

Digital Payment Methods

IoT Payments Concept

Frictionless Payments enabled by IoT

Eliminating Points of Friction to Support Frictionless Retail*

Existing IoT Implementations Supporting Emerging Frictionless Retail*

5 IoT Payments across Verticals

IoT Payments - Retail

IoT Payments - Retail, Applications

IoT Payments - Retail, Use Cases

IoT Payments - Automotive and Mobility

IoT Payments - Automotive and Mobility, Applications

IoT Payments - Automotive and Mobility, Use Cases

IoT Payments - Wearables

IoT Payments - Wearables, Use Cases

IoT Payments - Smart Home

IoT Payments - Smart Home, Applications

IoT Payments - Smart Home and Voice Assistance, Use Cases

IoT Payments - Smart Home and Voice Assistant

IoT Payments - Smart Home and Voice Assistant, Applications

IoT Payments - Smart Home and Voice Assistant, Use Cases

6 Key Competitors

Key Competitors (Start-ups)

Scoring Methodology for Competitive Profiles

Innovation Target for Competitive Profiles

7 Company Profiles

Gr4vy - Company Profile

Gr4vy - Analyst Viewpoint

Car IQ - Company Profile

Car IQ - Analyst Viewpoint

Aurea Pay&Pass - Company Profile

Aurea Pay&Pass - Analyst Viewpoint

Star - Company Profile

Star - Analyst Viewpoint

8 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Biometric Authentication and IoT to ensure Security in Payments

Growth Opportunity 2: Affordable Hardware for Transition to Cashier-less Stores

Growth Opportunity 3: Connectivity Interoperability for Seamless Payments

Growth Opportunity 4: Consulting and Support for Increased Awareness

Star

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sst17

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets