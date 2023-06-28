Internet of Things (IoT) Payments Start-up Company Tracker 2023: Generate Competitive Profiles and Understand Relevant Developments, Strategies, and Value Propositions

DUBLIN, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Internet of Things (IoT) Start-up Tracker - Payments" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Internet of Things (IoT) start-up tracker focuses on the payments segment in the banking and financial services industry.

It is a resource to help ecosystem participants identify solution providers with offerings that address industry challenges. It takes a close look at the IoT start-ups and niche players that can transform processes in payment services and add value to the end user.

IoT is reshaping the banking and financial services landscape. Devices with embedded sensors connected to networks that transmit data that provide strategic insights are helping introduce innovative processes that simplify financial transactions.

The introduction of IoT technologies in the banking and financial services sector is making way for business models that improve operations and decision-making, enhance customer experience, and unlock new revenue streams across verticals.

The publisher has conducted detailed primary interviews with IoT start-ups from across regions that are standing out in the payments segment to generate competitive profiles and understand relevant developments, strategies, and value propositions.

The study also examines the factors driving and restraining growth in this market and identifies the growth opportunities emerging from the changing landscape for market players and stakeholders to leverage.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the IoT Payments Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Market Definitions and Methodology

  • Definition
  • Scope of the Study
  • Research Process and Methodology
  • IoT in Payment - Key Topics Covered in this Study

3 IoT in Banking and Financial Services

  • IoT in Banking and Financial Services
  • IoT Applications in Banking and Financial Services
  • Benefits of IoT Solutions in Banking and Financial Services

4 Digital Payments Enabled by IoT

  • Digital Payment
  • Digital Payment Methods
  • IoT Payments Concept
  • Frictionless Payments enabled by IoT
  • Eliminating Points of Friction to Support Frictionless Retail*
  • Existing IoT Implementations Supporting Emerging Frictionless Retail*

5 IoT Payments across Verticals

  • IoT Payments - Retail
  • IoT Payments - Retail, Applications
  • IoT Payments - Retail, Use Cases
  • IoT Payments - Automotive and Mobility
  • IoT Payments - Automotive and Mobility, Applications
  • IoT Payments - Automotive and Mobility, Use Cases
  • IoT Payments - Wearables
  • IoT Payments - Wearables, Use Cases
  • IoT Payments - Smart Home
  • IoT Payments - Smart Home, Applications
  • IoT Payments - Smart Home and Voice Assistance, Use Cases
  • IoT Payments - Smart Home and Voice Assistant
  • IoT Payments - Smart Home and Voice Assistant, Applications
  • IoT Payments - Smart Home and Voice Assistant, Use Cases

6 Key Competitors

  • Key Competitors (Start-ups)
  • Scoring Methodology for Competitive Profiles
  • Innovation Target for Competitive Profiles

7 Company Profiles

  • Gr4vy - Company Profile
  • Gr4vy - Analyst Viewpoint
  • Car IQ - Company Profile
  • Car IQ - Analyst Viewpoint
  • Aurea Pay&Pass - Company Profile
  • Aurea Pay&Pass - Analyst Viewpoint
  • Star - Company Profile
  • Star - Analyst Viewpoint

8 Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Biometric Authentication and IoT to ensure Security in Payments
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Affordable Hardware for Transition to Cashier-less Stores
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Connectivity Interoperability for Seamless Payments
  • Growth Opportunity 4: Consulting and Support for Increased Awareness
  • Star

