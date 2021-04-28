Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 30%|Technavio

Download FREE Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Allot Ltd., Broadcom Inc., CENTRI Technology Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Fortinet Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Mocana Corp., and Thales Group are some of the major market participants. The increasing incidence of cyberattacks will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market is segmented as below:

End-user

o Industrial Sector

o Commercial Sector

o Consumer Sector

o Industrial Sector o Commercial Sector o Consumer Sector Geography

o North America

o Europe

o APAC

o MEA

o South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample:

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43566

Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the internet of things (IoT) security market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Allot Ltd., Broadcom Inc., CENTRI Technology Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Fortinet Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Mocana Corp., and Thales Group.

The report also covers the following areas:

Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market size

Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market trends

Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market industry analysis

The increasing incidence of cyberattacks is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the emerging IoT ransomware and DDoS attacks may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the internet of things (IoT) security market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Applicant Tracking Systems Market in the US- The applicant tracking systems market in the US is segmented by end-user (technology, healthcare, financial services, retail, and others) and deployment (cloud-based and on-premises). Download FREE Sample Report

Global Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) Market- The computer-aided engineering (CAE) market is segmented by product (FEA and CFD), end-user (automotive, aerospace and defense, electrical and electronics, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download FREE Sample Report

Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist internet of things (IoT) security market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the internet of things (IoT) security market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the internet of things (IoT) security market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of internet of things (IoT) security market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Industrial sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Consumer sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Competitive scenario

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Allot Ltd.

Broadcom Inc.

CENTRI Technology Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Mocana Corp.

Thales Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

Download FREE Sample Report

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/internet-of-things-security-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

