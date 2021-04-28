Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 30%|Technavio
The internet of things (IoT) security market is set to grow by USD 83.25 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 30% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Allot Ltd., Broadcom Inc., CENTRI Technology Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Fortinet Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Mocana Corp., and Thales Group are some of the major market participants. The increasing incidence of cyberattacks will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
o Industrial Sector
o Commercial Sector
o Consumer Sector
- Geography
o North America
o Europe
o APAC
o MEA
o South America
Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the internet of things (IoT) security market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Allot Ltd., Broadcom Inc., CENTRI Technology Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Fortinet Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Mocana Corp., and Thales Group.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market size
- Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market trends
- Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market industry analysis
The increasing incidence of cyberattacks is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the emerging IoT ransomware and DDoS attacks may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the internet of things (IoT) security market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist internet of things (IoT) security market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the internet of things (IoT) security market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the internet of things (IoT) security market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of internet of things (IoT) security market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Industrial sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Consumer sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Competitive scenario
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Allot Ltd.
- Broadcom Inc.
- CENTRI Technology Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Fortinet Inc.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Intel Corp.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Mocana Corp.
- Thales Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
