Internet of Things (IoT) Security: Technologies and Global Markets

The report provides an overview of the global IoT security technologies market and analyzes market trends.Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for 2022 through 2027.







Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on component, deployment, organization size, security type, end-user, and region.The report also focuses on the major driving trends and challenges that affect the market.



The report concludes with detailed profiles of the major global IoT security technology market players.



Report Includes:

- 78 data tables and 43 additional tables

- A detailed overview and up-to-date analysis of the global markets for IoT security technologies

- Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global IoT security technologies market, and the corresponding market share analysis based on component, type of security, deployment, organization size, application, and geographic region

- Insight into the various IoT solutions and different security features embedded to give insight into how security technologies are provided through these solutions

- Updated information on market drivers and opportunities, key shifts and industry specific challenges, and a look at the IoT data security standards and regulations, and cost-benefit considerations for implementing security solutions

- Discussion of the industry value chain analysis for IoT security technologies market providing a systematic study of key intermediaries involved, with emphasis on solutions and service providers and major types of end-use industries across different regions

- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

- Review of key patent grants and significant allotments of recent patents across each major category

- Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Amazon Web Services Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Ericsson, Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp., and Verizon Communications Inc.



Summary:

The IoT is a computing device that connects the physical and virtual worlds.It assists data transfer and communication without human intervention.



IoT helps bring automation to industrial applications by facilitating the remote operation of machinery, preventive equipment maintenance, remote health monitoring, inventory management, environmental monitoring, video surveillance, connected transport, real-time notification, and product quality management.



IoT security technologies combine IoT devices with innovative embedded tools to facilitate safe and secure data transfer and maintain privacy standards.Each device has a unique identifier (UID); it gathers the data from the environment on temperature, humidity, vibration, force, and more, and transfers the data to the cloud.



Smart devices connected to the network make it vulnerable to various internet-based attacks.IoT security technology ensures the safety of smart devices and networks in the IoT infrastructure.



Security technologies maintain the confidentiality and security of data collected from various sources, provide encrypted data transfer, and help make crucial strategic decisions. It is applicable in multiple industries to prevent malicious attacks, such as manufacturing, healthcare, BFSI, retail, governance, and others.



The COVID-19 pandemic has given a spike in the growth of digital technologies, and IoT has become more relevant as a mediator of day-to-day activities.IoT-based mobile applications helped track and trace the development and origin of the pandemic.



Artificial intelligence (AI) technologies were adopted by life science and healthcare researchers developing vaccination.As per the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), in some countries, internet traffic was accelerated by up to REDACTED% after the pandemic.



COVID-19 increased the adoption of medical robots in temperature measurement, premise disinfection, and medicine delivery activities.IoT-based remote monitoring devices have helped in healthcare to monitor patientsâ€™ conditions, provide consultations, track vaccination status, and others.



The connected diagnostics and imaging equipment combined with sensors and smart tags helped offer real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance. COVID-19 positively impacted the growth of the IoT security technologies market due to increasing phishing scams, attacks on medical devices, and rising digitization trends.



