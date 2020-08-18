Internet of Things Management by Solution, Deployment Mode, Sector, and Industry Vertical 2020 - 2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The "things" involved in the Internet of Things (IoT) varies from devices used to detect, actuate, signal, engage, and more. IoT things also involve everything from gateways, modules, and sensors to hardware and embedded software within products and equipment and other consumer, enterprise, and industrial assets. The IoT ecosystem could easily become highly cumbersome with so many different "things" to consider as part of IoT provisioning, activation, administration and other management functions.







The IoT ecosystem could easily become highly cumbersome with so many different "things" to consider as part of IoT provisioning, activation, administration and other management functions. This is the reason why the analyst sees a substantial market opportunity for "things" management infrastructure and solutions, which will be especially necessary for enterprise, industrial, and government segments. However, even the consumer segment will benefit as connected homes, vehicles, and smart workplaces become increasingly more complex and interconnected.



This report evaluates the emerging market opportunity for IoT Things Management software and services including Data Analytics and Insight Applications, Database and Warehouse Applications, Remote Control (Monitoring and Analysis Software), Security System Software (Infrastructure and Data), Sensor Network System Software, Software Integrated with IoT Platforms, and System Integration Software.



This report also assesses opportunities in the above mentioned areas for many industry verticals including Automotive, Banking/Finance, Education, Energy & Utilities, Government, Healthcare, Industrial/Manufacturing, Oil & Gas (and other extraction industries), Precision Agriculture, Retail, Security/Surveillance, Smart Building (including Home and Office), Smart Cities, Telecommunication and IT, and Transportation and Logistics.



Target Audience:

• Network operators

• IoT solution providers

• Cloud-based service providers

• Device management providers

• Network infrastructure providers

• OSS/BSS and optimization companies



Select Report Findings:

• The global market for IoT things management will reach $33.1B by 2025, growing at 20.2% CAGR

• The cloud-based IoT things management market will reach $17.3B globally by 2025, growing at 24.3% CAGR

• Things management solutions optimized for smart city operations will be the greatest revenue opportunity globally, reaching $7.6B by 2025

• Service Level Agreements between IoT service providers and enterprise will include device, data, and network SLAs specific to the unique needs for each industry vertical and business type

• Digital identity plays a significant role. Identity of Things (IDoT) is a term coined for digital identity information about any device or thing in physical or logical form attached to the IoT network

• IoT things management solutions will be provided via Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), and Data Analytics as a Service (DAaaS) delivery models



