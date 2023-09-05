Internet of Things Market in the healthcare sector to grow by USD 161.6 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growth Driven by Increasing Remote Patient Monitoring- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The internet of things market in the healthcare sector by component (medical devices, software, system applications, and connecting technologies), application (telemedicine, patient monitoring, clinical operation, workflow management, and connected imaging and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been added to technavio offering. The potential growth difference for the Internet of Things market in the healthcare sector from 2022 to 2027 is USD 161.6 billion. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Increasing remote patient monitoring is a key factor driving market growth. Access to healthcare facilities in some countries is difficult, as most residents live away from hospitals. In addition, it is difficult for patients over the age of 60 to visit the hospital regularly. In this way, remote patient care by the Internet of Things will solve these types of problems. Moreover, the main advantage of telemedicine is that it allows health professionals to access patients by means of sensors and remote equipment to help them with their prescriptions, obtain medication, or measure biometrics. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the Full Report Here

Internet of Things Market in the Healthcare Sector - Market Dynamics

Increasing threats to cybersecurity is a significant challenge restricting market growth. Cybersecurity threats are not only making it easier for end users to use IoT capabilities such as predictive maintenance and smart analytics; they also expose the system to different cyber threats. Attacks of malicious software and data breaches are among the most significant cyber threats. Cyber security threats are still present in web systems, and the same applies to the Internet of Things devices. Different anti-malware programs promise to protect industry systems from this kind of attack. But, to protect an Industrial System against hackers, it is not possible to use such Antimalware Programs. Furthermore, the use of cloud-based cyber security solutions was suggested by some Internet of Things solution providers. However, concerns remain about the security of such solutions. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read Sample PDF Report Now

Internet of Things Market in the Healthcare Sector - Segment

The medical devices segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Remote monitoring of healthcare and the provision of early convenient treatment and personalized care are now possible due to the development of IoT-enabled medical devices, allowing for their deployment by doctors. These devices are placed in an individual's body so that specific information on physiology can be measured. In addition, the collection of data, analysis for research, and observation of electronic medical records made available by medical devices is one of the main applications of the IoT. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to contribute 35% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US is the major contributor to the market in the region. This is due to high healthcare expenditure and the adoption of advanced technologies. View the Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the Internet of Things Market in the healthcare sector:

Aeris Communications Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., PTC Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, SAP SE, Siemens AG, Thales Group, and Wipro Ltd.

Internet Of Things Market In The Healthcare Sector Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 161.6 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 17.21 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aeris Communications Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., PTC Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, SAP SE, Siemens AG, Thales Group, and Wipro Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Component

7 Market Segmentation by Application

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

