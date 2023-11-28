Internet Of Things Market size is set to grow by USD 1,036.83 billion from 2022-2027 | The increasing industrial automation to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The internet of things market size is estimated to increase by USD 1,036.83 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 15.12% during the forecast period. The substantial growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) market is driven by the rising trend of industrial automation. Industries are undergoing a shift by integrating digital and physical systems, facilitating machine-to-machine (M2M) communication and enhancing human-machine interfaces (HMI). Advanced regions have extensively embraced these systems, leading to the emergence of Industry 4.0. In this phase, intelligent machines execute manufacturing tasks, robots cooperate with humans in product assembly, and autonomous driverless transport vehicles manage logistics. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Buy the full report

Technavio has segmented the market based on Application (Industrial, Retail, Healthcare, ICT, and Others), Technology (RFID, Sensors, NFC, Cloud services, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The industrial sector, valued at USD 168.54 billion in 2017 and growing until 2021, anticipates significant market share growth driven by IoT technology. This tech boosts productivity, offering a competitive edge globally. By connecting machines and devices, data insights aid in predictive maintenance and performance optimization. Challenges include investment needs, business model redesign, security, lack of standardization, and interoperability. Collaboration among IoT entities and government support aims to overcome these hurdles and enhance expertise levels.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global Internet of Things market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global Internet of Things market.

During the forecast period, APAC is projected to contribute 38% to global market growth. Government infrastructure investments in India , China , and the Philippines , with Small and Medium-sized Enterprise (SME) modernization initiatives, are driving the adoption of IoT. APAC governments advocate embedded sensor deployment within smart city projects to improve urban governance and public services.

Global Internet Of Things Market – Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market

Wearables, including smartwatches and bracelets, serve healthcare needs, monitor COVID-19 symptoms, aid in quarantine enforcement, and enhance workplace safety, driving the demand for IoT solutions.

Smartphones, equipped with various sensors and connectivity features like GPS and Bluetooth, revolutionize sectors like healthcare, social networking, environmental monitoring, and transportation, becoming pivotal in mobile computing and communication.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Lack of skilled personnel and awareness in efficiently managing IoT initiatives hinders industrial adoption and optimization of IoT investments.

Industries face challenges in training employees for IoT implementation due to the shortage of skilled professionals and reluctance to invest in IoT education, set as barriers to widespread adoption and growth of IoT data management platforms during the forecast period.

