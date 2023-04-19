Internet of things market size to grow at a CAGR of 15.12% from 2022 to 2027; The use of wearables to monitor human health and the environment to be a major market trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the internet of things market, and it is expected to grow by USD 1,036.83 billion from 2022 to 2027. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 15.12% during the forecast period. This report aid business leaders with an up-to-date analysis that includes the study of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers that are likely to influence market growth, and the overall market environment. The use of wearables to monitor human health and the environment is a new trend in the global IoT market. IoT wearables help consumers understand their healthcare needs, enable doctors to remotely monitor patients, and enable businesses to track the health and safety of their employees. This is especially beneficial for people working in hazardous environments. Wearable devices have shown great potential in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. COVID-19 symptoms and disease progression can be detected, monitored, remedied, and managed with wearable devices such as smartwatches, smart bracelets, and patches. Therefore, increasing demand for wearable healthcare devices will increase demand for IoT solutions, driving the growth of the focus market during the forecast period. Click & get the Latest Sample Report within minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Internet of Things Market

Internet of things market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our internet of things market report covers the following areas:

Internet of things market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Major Drivers

The rise in industrial automation is notably driving the internet of things (IoT) market growth during the forecast period.

The integration of physical and cyber systems in industrial manufacturing leads to increased efficiency, predictive machine maintenance, increased safety, and increased profitability.

Industries are implementing Industry 4.0 to optimize material flows and detect errors early in a product's lifecycle.

In the US, the Smart Manufacturing Leadership Coalition (SMLC), founded in July 2012 , is launching initiatives to promote the widespread adoption of smart manufacturing systems.

, is launching initiatives to promote the widespread adoption of smart manufacturing systems. The primary goal of this coalition is to create global standards and systems for intelligent factories. Thus, the rising automation of Industry 4.0 process will drive the demand for IoT during the forecast period.

Key Challenges

The lack of awareness of efficient management of IoT initiatives and investments is a major challenge that may hinder the global fragrance market growth during the forecast period.

One of the main tasks of the industry is the implementation of IoT in industrial plants.

The management trains employees to use the IoT platform so that the workforce can adapt to IoT applications better and faster.

The lack of skilled staff to handle the complexity of IoT systems is a major problem facing the end-user industry.

Without proper training and knowledge of IoT systems, the potential of IoT is only partially exploited.

Employee training for IoT systems requires the presence of qualified professionals and requires considerable investment in end users industries.

These factors act as a challenge for the adoption of IoT and IoT data collection and device management platforms in industries, and this, in turn, will hamper the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Internet of things market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Internet of things market is segmented as below:

Application Outlook (USD Billion, 2017 - 2027)

Industrial



Retail



Healthcare



ICT



Others

Technology Outlook (USD Billion, 2017 - 2027)

RFID



Sensors



NFC



Cloud services



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

The market share growth in the industrial segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. Industrial sectors around the world are benefiting from IoT technology in terms of increasing business productivity and gaining a competitive advantage. Machines and devices are connected to the Internet through software. The data generated and the insights gained in the production process are used for predictive maintenance and performance optimization on the factory floor. Such factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period.

To learn more about the impact of different segments on the market growth, Request a Sample PDF Report!

Internet of things market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aeris Communications Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., General Electric Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., PTC Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, SAP SE, Siemens AG, Wipro Ltd., and Thales Group are some of the major market participants. Although the Rise in industrial automation will offer immense growth opportunities, lack of awareness of efficient management of IoT initiatives and investments will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Vendor Offerings

Alphabet Inc.: The company offers internet of things solutions such as Edge TPU under the subsidiary Google.

The company offers internet of things solutions such as Edge TPU under the subsidiary Google. Amazon.com Inc.: The company offers internet of things solutions such as AWS for cloud to the edge.

The company offers internet of things solutions such as AWS for cloud to the edge. AT and T Inc.: The company offers internet of things solutions for vehicle solutions, asset management, and networks.

The company offers internet of things solutions for vehicle solutions, asset management, and networks. Cisco Systems Inc.: The company offers internet of things solutions such as security industrial IOT.

Internet of things market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist internet of things market growth during the next five years.

Estimation of the internet of things market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the internet of things market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of internet of things market vendors.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The internet of things (IoT) data management market is expected to increase by USD 69.28 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by component (solutions and services), deployment (private/hybrid and public), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The internet of things (IoT) sensors market is expected to increase by USD 27,356.45 million during 2023-2027. However, the CAGR decreased to 28.81% during the forecast period. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (consumer electronics, automotive, food and beverages, healthcare, and others), type (temperature sensor, pressure sensor, humidity sensor, flow sensor, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Internet Of Things Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.12% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,036.83 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 14.43 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, China, Germany, Norway, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aeris Communications Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., General Electric Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., PTC Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, SAP SE, Siemens AG, Wipro Ltd., and Thales Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Information Technology Reports

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global internet of things market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global internet of things market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Technology Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 ICT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on ICT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on ICT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on ICT - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on ICT - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 56: Chart on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

7.3 RFID - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on RFID - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on RFID - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 62: Chart on RFID - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on RFID - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Sensors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Sensors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Sensors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Sensors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Sensors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 NFC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Chart on NFC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on NFC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 70: Chart on NFC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on NFC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Cloud services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 72: Chart on Cloud services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Cloud services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 74: Chart on Cloud services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on Cloud services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 76: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 78: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 80: Market opportunity by Technology ($ billion)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on Market opportunity by Technology ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 82: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 83: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 85: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 86: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 89: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 105: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 107: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 109: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 113: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 115: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 117: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Norway - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 119: Chart on Norway - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 120: Data Table on Norway - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 121: Chart on Norway - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 122: Data Table on Norway - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 123: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 124: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 125: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 126: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 127: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 128: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 129: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 130: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 131: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 132: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 133: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 134: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 135: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 138: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 140: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 143: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 AT and T Inc.

Exhibit 145: AT and T Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 146: AT and T Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: AT and T Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 148: AT and T Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: AT and T Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 150: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 153: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Fujitsu Ltd.

Exhibit 155: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 158: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus

12.8 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 160: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 161: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 163: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

12.9 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 165: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 167: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 168: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 Intel Corp.

Exhibit 170: Intel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 171: Intel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 172: Intel Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 173: Intel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: Intel Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 175: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 176: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 177: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 178: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 179: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 180: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 181: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 182: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 183: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 184: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 185: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 186: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 187: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 188: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 189: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 190: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 191: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 192: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 193: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

12.15 SAP SE

Exhibit 194: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 195: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 196: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 197: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 198: SAP SE - Segment focus

12.16 Siemens AG

Exhibit 199: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 200: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 201: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 202: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 203: Siemens AG - Segment focus

12.17 Wipro Ltd.

Exhibit 204: Wipro Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 205: Wipro Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 206: Wipro Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 207: Wipro Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 208: Wipro Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 209: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 210: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 211: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 212: Research methodology



Exhibit 213: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 214: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 215: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio