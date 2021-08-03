Internet Pharmacy Service ravkoo™ Grows Wellness Approach Through New Partnership

TAMPA, Fla., August 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Affirming a commitment to the most complete customer health approach, RavkooTM, Inc . today announced the launch of their new comprehensive wellness hub REignite , powered by an exclusive partnership with motivational coach Jovan Glasgow. Ravkoo is already the trusted company doctors, pharmacists, and thousands of patients in cities across the United States turn to for their prescription fulfillment needs, and REignite will serve as the personal and professional development extension of the Ravkoo brand.

"Ravkoo may be known for offering patients free, same-day prescription delivery to their doorsteps, but our efforts to revolutionize the healthcare space don't stop there. We want our customers to live focused, free, and fulfilled," said Alpesh Patel, Chief Executive Officer of Ravkoo. "We are committed to addressing the often-underserved space of mental fulfillment, connecting our REignite clients to their best selves through the unmatched leadership of Jovan Glasgow."

Through REignite, members gain access to free coaching sessions and real-time virtual events, and learn from the best experts with unlimited online courses. These curated offerings center around driving healthy lifestyle practices that foster the greatest potential. The invaluable skills members develop through the program provide a suite of tools to better achieve their current and future goals.

Find out more about Ravkoo's new wellness hub REignite here:

https://reignite.ravkoo.com

About Ravkoo: Ravkoo is a LegitScript certified digital Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for prescription fulfillment. Easily connecting doctors, pharmacists, and patients in one convenient location online, the company's mission is to improve patient adherence through convenience, consultation, and affordability. Through over 400 distribution centers nationwide in over 110 major cities, ravkoo™ provides free same-day or next-day prescription delivery. Learn more about the company at https://ravkoo.com/

About Jovan Glasgow: For 10 years, Jovan Glasgow has helped professionals and entrepreneurs take charge of their personal and professional direction through his work as a motivational speaker and life coach. A passionate advocate for turning pain into power to fuel purpose, Glasgow delivers dynamic presentations to foster growth. Glasgow now brings his experience to Ravkoo, leading the company's new lifestyle extension REignite. Discover more about Glasgow at www.jovanglasgow.com

Media contact:

Rahil Vadsariya for Ravkoo

[email protected]

SOURCE Ravkoo