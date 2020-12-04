Internet Pioneers, Leaders Convene to Commemorate NSFNET 35th Anniversary

WASHINGTON, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Internet2 and the Internet Society will host a free, public virtual celebration on Tuesday, December 8 at 1 pm ET to mark the 35th anniversary of the National Science Foundation Network (NSFNET), a set of projects and networking activities that supported and promoted networking in education and research in the United States, which became the direct predecessor of today's internet.

Internet evangelist Dr. Vinton G. Cerf and Former Vice President Al Gore will open the formal event program by reflecting on the early days of NSFNET. Cerf, widely known as one of the "Fathers of the Internet," is the co-designer of the TCP/IP protocols and the architecture of the internet. Gore was an early advocate and supporter for the development of the internet, and in 1998, unveiled Abilene, the national backbone of Internet2's first-generation research and education network.

"NSFNET was a pivotal program and collaborative endeavor that laid the foundation of not just our nation's research and education networks, but the global internet as we are experiencing it today," said Ana Hunsinger, vice president of community engagement at Internet2. "We're excited to work alongside our colleagues in bringing important conversations to the public about the trajectory of internet development and the possibilities that internet governance and development holds for our collective future."

Cerf and Gore's conversation will be followed by a presentation by Dennis Jennings, former first program director for networking at the National Science Foundation, on the key decisions made that underpinned the success of the NSFNET program and led to the global internet. Other speakers include leaders from Internet2 , the Internet Society , and the NSF Directorate for Computer and Information Science and Engineering .

"It is fitting that we celebrate the 35th anniversary of NSFNET in 2020, a year that keeps showing us how important the internet is to the world's economies and societies. If it hadn't been for the NSFNET, none of this would have happened. We are beneficiaries of this good fortune only because of good decisions 35 years ago," said Andrew Sullivan, president and CEO of the Internet Society.

Howard Pfeffer, president and CEO of Internet2, will present on the importance of the NSFNET backbone network as a catalyst for the creation of Internet2's high-speed network, and will share his observations on Internet2 today and its role in the research and education community. Andrew Sullivan, president and CEO of Internet Society, will present on his organization's efforts in growing and strengthening the internet, and their critical areas of focus for the future of the internet.

Margaret Martonosi, assistant director for computer and information science and engineering at the National Science Foundation, will present on broadening access to a rich federation of NSF–supported and other research resources. Her talk will give a sketch of that vision, grounded in current NSF activities. The event will conclude with a moderated panel session addressing questions from the audience.

"The NSFNET35 event is a wonderful chance both to look back and to look forward," Martonosi said. "Just as NSF investments were key to the broad rollout of the Internet 35 years ago, we now have the opportunity to envision a future where NSF can promote broad and inclusive access to a confederation of vital research computing resources, through approaches that move towards a National Research Cloud."

Participation in the virtual event is free and open to the public, however registration is required. More information can be found on the event website .

