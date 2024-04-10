Internet Protocol (IP) Camera Market size to increase by USD 14.77 billion between 2022 to 2027, Market Segmentation by Connectivity and Geography, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global internet protocol (ip) camera market size is estimated to grow by USD 14773.31 mn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.68% during the forecast period. The IP camera market encompasses various industries, including healthcare, transportation, mining, oil and gas, automotive, and smart cities. These devices, connected to the internet, offer advanced features like video analytics and AI. However, their vulnerability to hacking raises privacy concerns, particularly in public spaces. Legitimate uses, such as crime prevention, can blur into intrusion, especially when covering private areas without consent. Key segments include central control servers, distributed systems, and video surveillance solutions.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Internet Protocol (IP) Camera Market 2023-2027

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

The Connectivity segment emerges as the fastest-growing segment in the internet protocol (ip) camera market

The Internet Protocol (IP) Camera Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies and IP surveillance cameras in various sectors. Businesses and organizations are leveraging IP cameras over traditional CCTV systems due to their ability to transmit footage over an Internet connection. The market is witnessing robust demand from industries such as healthcare, transportation and logistics, mining, oil and gas, automotive, and smart cities. IP cameras are essential for video surveillance in commercial buildings and residential applications, providing security against home burglaries, squatting, and unauthorized access. The market consists of hardware components including fixed cameras, pan-tilt-zoom cameras, and infrared cameras. The services segment offers video analytics, AI and IoT integration, and infrared solutions. Key industries driving the commercial segment include retail, where IP cameras help prevent retail theft, and healthcare, where they assist healthcare professionals in monitoring patients and ensuring hygiene protocols. The market is further segmented into central control servers and distributed systems, providing video surveillance solutions for metropolitan cities and military & defense facilities.

The IP camera market in North America is experiencing robust growth, driven by the increasing demand for security and surveillance in various sectors. Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing IP cameras with features like facial recognition and object detection. Fixed and pan-tilt-zoom cameras, along with infrared models, cater to diverse needs. In metropolitan cities, IoT technologies and smart IP cameras are integral to residential security, preventing home burglaries and squatting. Commercial buildings also leverage IP cameras for security, with services segment offering installation, maintenance, and monitoring. Infrared solutions, thermal cameras, and motion detectors enhance security in military & defense and government facilities. Central control servers manage distributed IP camera systems, offering video surveillance solutions for commercial structures, particularly in sectors prone to retail theft. Energy-efficient, wired Ethernet, and HDBaseT technologies ensure optimal performance in outdoor conditions. IEEE 802 standards ensure seamless integration with digital systems on the internet network, making the transition from analog format to IP cameras more efficient.

Commenting on the market trends, a Senior Analyst of Technavio, stated," The 5G-enabled IP camera market is growing, with a few cameras available that transmit audio and video signals via 5G networks. These cameras offer faster, higher quality video for residential and commercial structures, including motion detectors and full-frame sensors. Thermal cameras, IoT integration, and remote monitoring are key features. Product releases and innovation activities are driven by networking technologies, with easy installation, energy efficiency, and social distancing considerations. Applications include security systems, healthcare, transportation, and smart homes."

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Analyst Review

The Internet Protocol (IP) Camera Market is experiencing significant growth in various sectors, including residential security and commercial structures. IP surveillance cameras, also known as smart IP cameras, are integral components of modern security systems in metropolitan cities and homes. These cameras use Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, such as infrared cameras and video analytics, to monitor outdoor conditions and detect potential threats, like home burglaries and squatting. The IP camera market prioritizes energy efficiency, with technologies like HDBaseT and IEEE 802 enabling power over Ethernet (PoE). Wired Ethernet connections ensure stable Internet connections for uninterrupted video surveillance. IP cameras are essential for healthcare professionals and businesses, enhancing overall security and peace of mind.

Market Overview

The Internet Protocol (IP) Camera Market is experiencing significant growth, with technologies such as Smart Motion Detection and Ultra High Definition (UHD) becoming increasingly popular. The Producers of IP Cameras, like ThingS, are introducing innovative features, such as Infrared and Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities, to cater to the demands of consumers. The integration of IoT (Internet of Things) technology in IP Cameras is also a major trend, enabling remote access and real-time monitoring. The market is segmented based on applications, including Home Security, Surveillance, and Business Solutions. The use of advanced technologies, such as Computer Vision and Facial Recognition, is driving the growth of the IP Camera Market. The market is projected to reach new heights, with the implementation of 5G technology and the increasing adoption of cloud-based services. The future of IP Cameras looks promising, with advancements in technology and the growing need for security and surveillance solutions.

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio