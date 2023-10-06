Internet Protocol (IP) Camera Market to grow by USD 14.77 billion between 2022 - 2027, Growth Driven by Increasing demand for video surveillance systems - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Internet Protocol (IP) Camera Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the internet protocol (IP) camera market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 14.77 billion. Increasing demand for video surveillance systems is a major driver for the internet protocol (IP) camera market during the forecast period. The market demand can be attributed to the increasing demand for video surveillance systems in various industries. Due to the rise in theft, vandalism, and terrorism, security and surveillance have become critical in recent years. IP cameras offer high-definition video quality, remote access, and advanced features such as motion detection, facial recognition, and automatic alerts, making them attractive options for video surveillance applications. Thus, the use of video surveillance systems in banks and other financial institutions is an urgent requirement. Hence, such factors drive the market growth of the IP camera market during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Internet Protocol (IP) Camera Market 2023-2027

Market Challenge -

A major challenge hampering the growth of the Internet protocol camera market is the security concerns associated with IP cameras.

The IP cameras are vulnerable to hacking, which can lead to privacy and security breaches, and therefore, manufacturers must ensure that their products have robust security features to protect against cyber threats.

They are being installed in more and more public places, where people's daily activities in such places are monitored without their consent, raising privacy concerns.

Moreover, it is difficult to maintain a clear line between legitimate surveillance and intrusion. Video surveillance systems are helpful to prevent and detect crime, but their use can lead to privacy concerns.

Hence, such concerns challenge the market growth of IP cameras during the forecast period.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio.

The internet protocol (IP) camera market is segmented by connectivity (centralized IP camera arrangement and decentralized IP camera arrangement), and type (commercial, residential, and government).

The market share growth by the centralized IP camera arrangement segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Network cameras require a centralized video server and they are networked so that recording is done locally or remotely on a common platform via Internet Protocol in a centralized Internet Protocol camera array. Media recordings are stored on either network video recorders (NVRs) or digital video recorders in a centralized Internet Protocol camera array. The centralized IP camera location is advantageous for applications that require the recording device to be hidden or away from the camera. Suitable for camera platforms with multiple internet protocols. Hence, such factors drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Network cameras require a centralized video server and they are networked so that recording is done locally or remotely on a common platform via Internet Protocol in a centralized Internet Protocol camera array. Media recordings are stored on either network video recorders (NVRs) or digital video recorders in a centralized Internet Protocol camera array. The centralized IP camera location is advantageous for applications that require the recording device to be hidden or away from the camera. Suitable for camera platforms with multiple internet protocols. Hence, such factors drive the segment growth during the forecast period. Geo Segment - North America is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global internet protocol (IP) camera market during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the Internet Protocol (IP) camera market:

360 Vision Technology Ltd., Anviz Global Inc., CAMSTAR USA, Canon Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Costar Technologies Inc., CP PLUS International, DDC Group, Delta Electronics Inc., D Link Corp., Guangzhou Juan Intelligent Joint Stock Co. Ltd., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., i PRO Co. Ltd., Motorola Solutions Inc., Moxa Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Shenzhen Apexis Electronic Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Uniview Technologies Co. Ltd.

