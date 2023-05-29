Internet Protocol Television Market size to grow at a CAGR of 17.77% from 2022 to 2027, Market is segmented by component, type, and geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The internet protocol television market size is estimated to grow by USD 74,860.43 million from 2022 to 2027. Also, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 17.77% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Type (Wired and Wireless), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The market share growth by the hardware segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment contains the physical components required to provide IPTV services, which include set-top boxes, routers, switches, and other network devices such as Set-top boxes (STBs), Routers and switches, and other networking equipment. Also, the rise in mobile and smart device adoption notably drives the internet protocol television (IPTV) market growth. The proliferation of mobile and smart devices enables Internet protocol television(IPTV) service providers to offer new services and features that were not previously available. For instance, Sling TV offers apps for smart TVs, game consoles, and mobile devices, giving users easy access to their favorite shows and movies on their preferred devices. Download a Sample Report Now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Internet Protocol Television Market 2023-2027

Vendors: 15+, Including Aferian plc, Akamai Technologies Inc., AT and T Inc., Broadcom Inc., Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Lex IPTV, Moftak Solutions, Necro IPTV, Orange SA, PJSC Rostelecom, SK Telecom Co. Ltd., Sterlite Technologies Ltd., Telefonica SA, Tellabs Access LLC, Telstra Ltd., Tripleplay Interactive Network Pvt. Ltd., VITEC, and ZTE Corp., among others

: 15+, Including Aferian plc, Akamai Technologies Inc., AT and T Inc., Broadcom Inc., Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Lex IPTV, Moftak Solutions, Necro IPTV, Orange SA, PJSC Rostelecom, SK Telecom Co. Ltd., Sterlite Technologies Ltd., Telefonica SA, Tellabs Access LLC, Telstra Ltd., Tripleplay Interactive Network Pvt. Ltd., VITEC, and ZTE Corp., among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Type (Wired and Wireless), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

Internet protocol television market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including Aferian plc, Akamai Technologies Inc., AT and T Inc., Broadcom Inc., Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Lex IPTV, Moftak Solutions, Necro IPTV, Orange SA, PJSC Rostelecom, SK Telecom Co. Ltd., Sterlite Technologies Ltd., Telefonica SA, Tellabs Access LLC, Telstra Ltd., Tripleplay Interactive Network Pvt. Ltd., VITEC, and ZTE Corp.

Internet Protocol Television Market – Market Dynamics

Major Trends -

Growth in demand for video-on-demand (VOD) is a major trend influencing the internet protocol television market growth.

With this technology, viewers will be able to watch movies, TV shows, and other content on demand without being tied to a broadcast schedule.

For consumers who want the flexibility to watch content on their own schedule, this is an apt feature.

And resultantly, many Internet protocol television(IPTV) service providers offer VOD services to attract new customers and retain existing customers.

Thus, rising demand for VOD services will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key challenges -

Piracy and illegal streaming are challenges impeding the IPTV market growth.

People who engage in piracy and illegal streaming do so to access content without paying.

As a result, legitimate IPTV service providers are missing out on potential revenue, which can affect their investment in new content and service improvements.

It can ultimately lead to poor service quality and negatively impact customer satisfaction and retention.

Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

The internet protocol television market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Internet Protocol Television Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Internet Protocol Television Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Internet Protocol Television Market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Internet Protocol Television Market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Internet Protocol Television Market vendors

The SRAM and ROM design IP market size is expected to increase by USD 24.08 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 1.51%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers SRAM and ROM design IP market segmentations by type (SRAM and ROM) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The faster processing speed is notably driving the SRAM and ROM design IP market growth.

The DNS DHCP IP address management (DDI) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.68% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 730.59 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (network automation, virtualization and cloud, data center transformation, network security, and others), deployment (cloud based and on premises), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rise of intelligent DNS systems is notably driving the market growth.

Internet Protocol Television Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.77% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 74,860.43 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 17.29 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aferian plc, Akamai Technologies Inc., AT and T Inc., Broadcom Inc., Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Lex IPTV, Moftak Solutions, Necro IPTV, Orange SA, PJSC Rostelecom, SK Telecom Co. Ltd., Sterlite Technologies Ltd., Telefonica SA, Tellabs Access LLC, Telstra Ltd., Tripleplay Interactive Network Pvt. Ltd., VITEC, and ZTE Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

