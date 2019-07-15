Internet Sensation, New York Times Bestselling 'Fiona the Hippo' to Spread Christmas Cheer in Jolly New Picture Book from Zonderkidz

Featuring a shimmering foil and glitter cover, A Very Fiona Christmas is the heartwarming tale of Fiona and her friends as they experience the sights and sounds of Christmas at the zoo—from snow to twinkling lights to mistletoe and stockings. Fiona ends up meeting a new friend at the zoo who helps her discover the true meaning of the holiday: love.

"As evidenced by her New York Times bestselling title Fiona the Hippo, Fiona continues to fascinate children and adults around the world. We are thrilled to help Fiona spread some Christmas cheer in this new book," noted Annette Bourland, Senior Vice President and Group Publisher for Zondervan.

Born six weeks early and weighing just 29 pounds, Fiona was less than half the size of a normal newborn hippo, and not expected to survive. She quickly became a national and then global sensation – 17.5 million people watched The Fiona Christmas Special on Facebook on December 21, 2017 – capturing hearts around the world as followers cheered for her miraculous development. Her spunky determination and can-do spirit rallied an entire community of zoo caretakers, veterinarians, neonatal specialists, volunteers, and even specialists from the Cincinnati Children's Hospital to restore her health.

Cowdrey also illustrated the New York Times bestselling title, Fiona the Hippo, which tells of Fiona's spunky, overcomer spirit and also includes zoo friends who cheer her on with every step.

A Very Fiona Christmas is available for pre-order at your favorite online retailer and will be in stores on October 1, 2019.

Richard Cowdrey is well known for illustrating many beautiful children's picture books, including the New York Times #1 bestseller Bad Dog, Marley! The artist lives in Ohio with his wife and has four grown children and five grandchildren. When not painting in his studio, Richard enjoys visiting schools to share with children his love of illustration.

Zonderkidz, the children's division of Zondervan, inspires young lives through imagination and innovation. As a leader in children's publishing, Zonderkidz creates products that awaken the hearts of readers 12 and under. For additional information, please visit www.zonderkidz.com

Zondervan is part of HarperCollins Christian Publishing, Inc. The company's products are sold worldwide and translated into nearly 200 languages. For additional information, please visit www.zondervan.com

