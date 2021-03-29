Internet Star Wideneck Joins Lamar Odom vs. Aaron Carter for Celebrity Boxing Match on June 12th Live on PPV

FREEHOLD, N.J., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Internet star Charles "Wideneck" McDowell joins the Official Celebrity Boxing card headlined by Lamar Odom, the 6 '10 NBA champion and Olympic gold medalist, versus Aaron Carter, the 5' 11 musician who sold over 10-million records worldwide.

Wideneck will be boxing entrepreneur Andrew "Drew" Mournet, owner of Apex Sport , after the two had several exchanges on Instagram Live . The fight will be held at the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City on Saturday, June 12th.

Pictured: Wideneck, Drew Mournet Fight Flyer, Official Celebrity Boxing

They will face-off for the first time alongside Odom and Carter at the press conference to be held at Golden Nugget Jewelers in Philadelphia, PA, on April 10th at 7:00 pm.

Odom, Carter, Wideneck, and Drew join scores of other celebrities and athletes rumored-or-scheduled to be fighting in 2021, including Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, Floyd Mayweather, Logan Paul, Jake Paul, Ben Askren, and others.

For more information on Celebrity Boxing, visit www.officialcelebrityboxing.com , and for quotes or to schedule a virtual interview with Wideneck and/or Drew, contact Brian at the BJR Agency.

