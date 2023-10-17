Internet Testing Systems Introduces ProctorNow™: Secure Online Exam Delivery Anytime, Anywhere

BALTIMORE, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Internet Testing Systems (ITS), a technology leader in the online assessment industry for over 26 years, is excited to introduce ProctorNow™. A highly flexible remote proctoring solution that provides secure online exam delivery anytime, anywhere.

The ProctorNow™ platform is engineered to empower candidates with the freedom to take their exams when and where they choose without compromising on test security. Utilizing ITS-developed technology, ProctorNow™ offers testing programs three distinct remote proctoring models: live proctoring, which includes bring-your-own-proctor support, record and review, and a hybrid model, creating a versatile and secure platform for online exam delivery.

ProctorNow™ is equipped with various advanced features that are fully configurable to meet the unique requirements of any testing program. These key features include:

  • Proctor Assist: Utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to automatically flag common security violations, notify the live proctor, and mark that alert in the recording.
  • Two Camera Support: Provides an additional viewpoint of the candidate's test environment for increased security.
  • ITS's Secure Browser: Restricts the candidate's access to only the test and approved digital resources.

"ProctorNow™ is more than just a remote proctoring solution. It's a testament to our dedication to innovation and excellence in the assessment industry," said Chris Glacken, Director of Innovative Technologies at ITS. "ProctorNow™ is designed to meet the unique needs of testing programs across diverse industries. It allows them to select the remote proctoring model—live, record and review, or a hybrid—that best suits their program and candidates."

With the introduction of ProctorNow™, ITS reaffirms its commitment to providing secure, reliable online testing solutions that offer a superior testing experience for both testing programs and candidates. Discover more about ProctorNow™ at www.testsys.com/ProctorNow.

For additional information, contact:
Brodie Wise, EVP Business Development and Marketing
(443) 573-8383
[email protected]

SOURCE Internet Testing Systems

