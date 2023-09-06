Internet Testing Systems (ITS) and American Board of Pediatrics (ABP) Expand Partnership to Deliver Subspecialty In-Training Exams

BALTIMORE, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Internet Testing Systems (ITS), a technology leader in the online assessment industry, proudly announces the expansion and reinforcement of its long-term partnership with the prestigious American Board of Pediatrics (ABP). Building upon over a decade of success delivering the General In-Training Examination (ITE), ABP has selected ITS to launch their Subspecialty In-Training Examination (SITE) online in early 2024.

Driven by the remarkable success of an Internet-Based Testing (IBT) pilot for the 2023 SITE, ABP's strategic decision to transition to online administration underscores the overwhelmingly positive feedback received from participants. ABP is confident that this change to internet-based testing will benefit training and fellowship programs across 15 pediatric subspecialty domains. Starting in 2024, ABP will introduce the SITE as an online examination, granting fellows the flexibility to complete the exam at their respective institutions under the guidance of their program directors, coordinators, and faculty members.

"We are beyond excited to expand our partnership with the American Board of Pediatrics to include the delivery of their Subspeciality In-Training Examinations," says Brodie Wise, EVP of Business Development and Marketing at ITS. "This partnership further solidifies our dedication to empowering organizations to conduct online exams and assessments seamlessly. We are honored to contribute to ABP's certification vision and mission through our innovative technology and solutions."

"Our mission is to certify pediatric physicians who meet standards of excellence and actively improve child health," said Suzanne K. Woods, MD, Executive Vice President for Credentialing and Initial Certification at the ABP.

"Transitioning to online administration with ITS allows us to provide our fellows with a more flexible and consistent examination experience, right at their institutions," she added. "This change isn't just about technology; it's about advancing health for all kids and ensuring that pediatric fellows are equipped to deliver a healthier tomorrow for children, adolescents, and young adults."

This partnership extension marks an exciting new chapter for ITS and ABP, reinforcing their mutual dedication to an enhanced and convenient examination experience.

