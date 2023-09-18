Internet Testing Systems, Pearson VUE, and Microsoft Release Secure Access to Online Documentation during Exams

News provided by

Internet Testing Systems

18 Sep, 2023, 07:02 ET

BALTIMORE, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Internet Testing Systems (ITS), a leader in assessment solutions, partners with Pearson VUE and Microsoft to introduce a powerful exam enhancement to reshape the certification landscape. This partnership harnesses the strengths of three industry leaders, delivering enhanced accessibility and real-world relevance to certification seekers on a global scale.

With this exam resource, testing programs can directly support secure access to specific online documentation during exams and restrict access to other resources.

Continue Reading

ITS launched this feature with Pearson VUE and Microsoft for candidates undertaking role-based and specialty Microsoft Certification exams in testing centers and online via OnVUE, allowing them to reference Microsoft Learn as they navigate their exams.

Recognizing the real-world need to access resources, this enhancement acknowledges the standard practice in professional scenarios where individuals frequently refer to documentation to solve complex problems. While candidates navigate Microsoft Learn, the exam timer continues to run, maintaining the exam's integrity. Candidates can only access documentation on Microsoft Learn and to further secure the experience, they cannot access Microsoft Learn Q&A or their profiles.

Pat Hughes, Director of IT Assessments at ITS, said, "Our partnership allows us a better way to deliver secure exams with the benefit of accessing online documentation, but not at the expense of exam validity. This will be a standard feature as part of the ITS offerings. ITS is committed to ensuring new features are available while keeping security at the forefront."

"The introduction of this resource marks a significant milestone for Microsoft Certifications," commented Liberty Munson, Director of Psychometrics for Microsoft's Worldwide Learning organization. "It reflects our commitment to enabling anyone desiring a Microsoft Certification exam to do so without obstacles. Candidates can showcase their expertise for in-demand job roles. We are thrilled to collaborate with ITS and Pearson VUE to turn this vision into reality."

"We support our industry partners in pioneering this new approach. Aligning the candidate's learning path with their testing experience is central to our customer-centric vision for certification exams," said Ray Murray, Senior Vice President of Global Business Development, Pearson VUE.

This strategic alliance signifies a transformative moment for certification exams, aligning them with the demands of the real world, promoting accessible learning, and opening doors for professionals worldwide.

For more information, contact:

Brodie Wise, EVP Business Development and Marketing
(443) 573-8383
[email protected]

SOURCE Internet Testing Systems

