Internet TV Market Size Worth USD 170 Billion by 2025

BANGALORE, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on recently published study "Global Internet TV Market – Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2025", Infoholic Research forecasts that the global market for internet TV will be driven by growing internet penetration in developing economies mainly due to increasing number of middle class population with higher disposable income and decrease in internet cost. In some of these economies, the cost of internet is lesser compared to to developed countries, mainly due to high competition among telecom companies for seizing market opportunities and potential customers.

Internet TV uses general internet and could be accessed from TVs, PCs, and smartphones easily. Also, Internet TV provides its own content apart from content-on-demand and live channels from other service providers. There is a huge demand for content-on-demand and it is a trend that is expected to continue during the forecast period 2019–2025, fueling the global internet TV market growth at a CAGR of 11% to reach $170 billion by 2025.

A major challenge associated with global internet TV market is the lack of an integrated platform for providing contents. There are a large number of production houses globally, that have entered the internet TV market. To generate more revenue, many of these production houses are planning to limit the contents to their own internet TV services. This trend is expected to reduce the number of content in all internet TV services compelling viewers to pay separately for each internet TV service. This will eventually increase the budget, initiating problem, and dissatisfaction especially among middle class families in developing economies.

Subscription-based and advertisement-based segments generates a huge share of the global internet TV market. Internet TV providers including Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu (owned by The Walt Disney Company) rely on subscription-based models and has increased their customer base by considerable amount over the past few years.

"The demand for internet TV is increasing at a high pace with a significant drop in the number of cable and dish TV connections in the past two years. A large number of vendors including production houses are entering the internet TV market aiming to cater the millennial generation that relies mainly on internet for media consumption," said Arjun Das, Senior Research Analyst, Infoholic Research

Key segment of the report include:

By Type of Content:

Content-on-Demand



Live Streaming

By Revenue Source:

Subscription-based



Advertisement-based



Transaction-based

By Region:

North America



Europe



APAC



RoW

Industry outlook: Market trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities

