Internet Vikings and EveryMatrix Strengthen Partnership for Secure Disaster Recovery in West Virginia

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Internet Vikings, a licensed in-state cloud hosting provider for iGaming and online sports betting and EveryMatrix, a leading technology provider delivering iGaming software, solutions, content, and services, are expanding their partnership in West Virginia to meet stringent regulatory requirements and strengthen disaster recovery capabilities.

West Virginia regulations require iGaming companies to maintain a physically separate, redundant data center within the state to guarantee service continuity. EveryMatrix, already leveraging Internet Vikings' hosting solutions in West Virginia, has chosen to utilize their geographically separate secondary data center for complete redundancy.

"We are happy to build upon our existing partnership with EveryMatrix," said Rickard Vikström, CEO and Founder of Internet Vikings. "Our disaster recovery capabilities and state-specific compliance, combined with our customer-focused solutions, position us perfectly to support EveryMatrix's continued success in West Virginia."

Customers expect uninterrupted service, and physical redundancy ensures a reliable and consistent user experience. EveryMatrix has demonstrated an assurance to high availability and security, enhancing the operator's already stellar reputation.

Internet Vikings recognized the need for a second West Virginia data center back in 2023 to provide the state's first opportunity for physical redundancy. In response to the heightened risk posed by ransomware attacks and the significant financial losses they can cause, disaster recovery has emerged as a priority and regulatory must-have within the state. This expanded partnership demonstrates Internet Vikings' unique value proposition. The company is an ideal choice for any iGaming operator or supplier seeking a reliable, separate, redundant hosting provider within West Virginia.

EveryMatrix's recent recognition as the MiGEA Malta iGaming Excellence Award winner for Best Casino Provider of the Year 2024 further emphasizes their exceptional experiences in the iGaming markets. Their choice in Internet Vikings as their hosting partner confirms the importance of a strong and reliable foundation for achieving these goals.

For press inquiries, please contact:

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/internet-vikings-international-ab/r/internet-vikings-and-everymatrix-strengthen-partnership-for-secure-disaster-recovery-in-west-virgini,c4020368

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/internet-vikings-international-ab/i/everymatrix---internet-vikings-expand-partnership,c3322295 EveryMatrix & Internet Vikings Expand Partnership https://news.cision.com/internet-vikings-international-ab/i/rickard-vikstrom-l-founder-and-ceo-at-internet-vikings,c3322294 Rickard Vikström l Founder and CEO at Internet Vikings

SOURCE Internet Vikings International AB