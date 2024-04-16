Internet Vikings Becomes VMware Premier Partner

STOCKHOLM, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Internet Vikings, a leading provider of in-state hosting solutions for the iGaming and online sports betting sector, announces that they have achieved VMware Premier Partner status, further enhancing their cloud hosting services in the United States.

On December 11, 2023, Broadcom gave notice of the discontinuation of perpetual licenses and SaaS, shifting towards a subscription-based model for VMware software offerings and introducing improved services for VMware Cloud Foundation and VMware vSphere Foundation. This licensing change will require customers across many sectors, including iGaming and sports betting, to plan for a transition to this new model.

Acknowledging businesses will require support in managing this transition, this status enables Internet Vikings to assist clients through this shift, with a specific focus on implementing efficient strategies tailored to their needs. Internet Vikings, the Swedish based hosting provider is glad to have been selected as a VMware Premier Partner and is well equipped to offer these services to both their European customers and across the U.S. Internet Vikings will also extend a white label solution to partners who don't have direct access to VCSP licensing options through Broadcom, offering broad-based support and accessibility.

Kristoffer Ottosson, COO at Internet Vikings, states: "VMware's shift to subscription licensing impacts the digital infrastructure within the iGaming and sports betting industry. As an invited VMware Premier Partner, we're prepared to help our clients adapt, providing them with access to reliable and scalable solutions."

"Together with over 16 years experience and the benefits of the Premier Partner Program, Internet Vikings remains a reliable, long-term partner that stays ahead of the licensed U.S. iGaming and sports betting industry changes," Rickard Vikström, CEO and Founder adds.

Internet Vikings' dedication goes beyond mitigating the immediate impact of VMware's licensing changes. This position underscores Internet Vikings' commitment to providing client-centric solutions meeting customer needs.

