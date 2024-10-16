Internet Vikings Launches Pay-as-You-Go Cloud Offering

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Internet Vikings, a licensed in-state hosting provider for iGaming and online sports betting, today announced the launch of its new flexible cloud offering. This solution allows customers to scale their cloud infrastructure on-demand, without the need for prior approval or lengthy provisioning processes. This offering is the first of its kind in 24 U.S. states for the iGaming and online sports betting industry.

With the pay-as-you-go (PAYG) model, customers maintain their contractual resource commitment but can provision additional resources as needed, paying only for the extra usage when needed. This flexibility supports faster deployment and handling of increased workloads.

Traditional setups often require companies to overestimate and allocate more resources to accommodate peaks in operations, leading to waste. With this new cloud model from Internet Vikings, businesses can now simply expand as needed and reduce costs.

"We understand the need for flexibility, especially for businesses that experience fluctuating demands," said Kristoffer Ottosson, COO at Internet Vikings. "By removing the standard barriers to scaling cloud resources we're giving our clients the freedom to right-size their environments without operational delays."

Rickard Vikström, Founder and CEO of Internet Vikings, added, "Businesses can now remain agile by scaling in real-time. This aligns with our mission to provide top-tier hosting solutions that develop alongside the customers. We believe this feature will improve the way businesses leverage cloud hosting."

Internet Vikings' flexible cloud offering is now available to all customers purchasing Internet Vikings VMware Cloud.

