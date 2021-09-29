Internet Vikings to support Playstar Casino expansion into the largest U.S. iGaming market - New Jersey

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International hosting supplier Internet Vikings has announced a long-term partnership with PlayStar Casino in the United States. They will support the Swedish online casino operator's advances into the U.S. market by providing them with bespoke iGaming-specific hosting services in New Jersey, where Playstar is expected to commence its operations in early 2022.

PlayStar's Chief Business Development Officer Adam Noble commented: "We are thrilled to enter this agreement with Internet Vikings to support our launch into New Jersey. Sportsbook and iGaming hosting is a very different landscape in the US compared to Europe that presents a number of challenges. This partnership allows us to get on with our core business, safe in the knowledge our technology stack is in good hands."

Internet Vikings, having earned itself the reputation as the leading hosting services provider for iGaming businesses across Europe, began its expansion into America in July. In less than two months the company has successfully established itself in West Virginia and Colorado. It is now proud to announce its launch in New Jersey.

Internet Vikings CEO Peter Ekmark said: " We are extremely proud for two reasons. First of all, entering New Jersey is an achievement on its own. Currently, it's the most sought after, yet difficult to enter, state in the U.S."

New Jersey is crucial for the U.S. iGaming industry, being second to none in terms of competitiveness and revenue in the country. Owning an impressive 21.5% of the total U.S. Online Sports Handle out of 15 states for the first half of 2021. As for online gaming revenue figures, it has reported a dramatic increase of 29% in the month of August compared to the same period last year, making $113.2m.

However, when it comes to online gaming, New Jersey is one of the most difficult markets to enter. The state has some of the most expansive and complex gambling laws in the country, with multiple regulatory bodies, as well as robust licensing processes for casinos, online gaming, racing and related personnel.

A simple example of the unique measures for IT suppliers in place is that every server requires an official label to guarantee that it has received governmental approval.

"Secondly", Peter Ekmark continues, "we are very excited to continue this journey alongside our clients who place their trust in us and our products to support them at such a pivotal stage of their business lifecycle. And we are not planning to stop here. We will continue to expand and transform so that we can fulfil the needs of our clients at every step of their growth process."

