Internet2 Announces Plenary Speakers for 2026 Community Exchange

30th Anniversary Program Highlights Networked Creativity, Collaboration as a Strategic Multiplier, and Purpose-Driven AI

CHICAGO, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Internet2 announced today the full slate of plenary speakers for the 2026 Internet2 Community Exchange (CommEX26), April 13-16 in Chicago.

As Internet2 marks its 30th anniversary, CommEX26 will spotlight the people and collaborations driving progress across research and higher education (R&E) — and the leaders shaping what comes next.

CommEX26 plenary and keynote speakers (top row) Tripti Sinha, Domenico Vicinanza, Leah Lang, Jennifer March-Wackers, (bottom row) Sean O’Brien, Natalie Palmer, and Adam Kronk

"For three decades, Internet2 has shown what is possible when the research and education community comes together to pursue shared infrastructure, solutions, and ambitions," said Tripti Sinha, president and CEO of Internet2. "As AI, quantum technologies, and the next wave of digital transformation reshape our world, that same spirit of collective innovation will guide the future we build together."

Sinha, who became president and CEO in October 2025, will open CommEX26 on April 14 with remarks on Internet2's 30-year milestone and her vision for the organization's next chapter.

The Fiber of Connection

Domenico Vicinanza, senior research engagement manager at GÉANT, music composer, and associate professor at Anglia Ruskin University, will deliver the plenary on April 15, "The Fiber of Connection: Internet2's Three Decades of Networked Creativity and Community Building."

Vicinanza's talk will explore how Internet2's founding vision in 1996 — to provide advanced networking for R&E that could accelerate innovation — catalyzed new forms of global artistic collaboration. From early telematic music experiments to today's immersive, multi-site performances spanning continents, high-performance networking has enabled shared experiences across cultures and disciplines.

His work transforming scientific data into music and multimedia experiences has been featured by NPR, BBC, The Washington Post, Smithsonian Magazine, and The Guardian.

Shared Services as a Strategic Multiplier

The closing plenary, "Stronger Together: Shared Services as a Strategic Multiplier in Research and Education," will take place on April 16 and feature a panel of R&E community leaders.

As institutions navigate mounting budget pressures, evolving cybersecurity threats, and the rapid pace of AI adoption, shared services are gaining renewed attention as both a practical solution and strategic imperative. Panelists will highlight shared capabilities already serving the R&E community — spanning cloud, cybersecurity, research infrastructure, and administrative operations. They will also explore how expanded shared models can reduce duplicative investments and address challenges no institution should have to solve alone.

Panelists include:

Leah Lang, senior director for partnerships and corporate engagement, EDUCAUSE

Jennifer March-Wackers, executive director, Inter-University Council Purchasing Group

Sean O'Brien, associate vice president for NET+ cloud services, Internet2

Natalie Palmer, vice president, Southern Crossroads

Human Flourishing in the Age of AI

As previously announced, Adam Kronk, director of research and external engagement at Notre Dame's Institute for Ethics and the Common Good, will deliver the opening keynote on April 14.

In "The DELTA Strategy: Navigating the Next Decade of Digital Transformation and AI," Kronk will address the pressures R&E leaders face as artificial intelligence reshapes education and disrupts the job market. He will introduce the DELTA framework — dignity, embodiment, love, transcendence, and agency — designed to help IT leaders champion AI integration in ways that reinforce academic integrity, workforce relevance, and institutional resilience.

A Community-Driven Gathering for R&E

Unlike traditional technology conferences, the Internet2 Community Exchange is a collaborative event created by and for the R&E community. The event convenes IT leaders and decision-makers, including chief information officers, network directors, security professionals, cloud architects, research computing and data professionals, and regional and global network executives.

CommEX26 is made possible through the generous support of industry organizations that collaborate closely with R&E, including platinum sponsors Ciena and Cisco-Splunk-Duo; gold sponsors Delinea, HPE, Lumen, and ServiceNow; silver sponsors 1Kosmos, Carahsoft, Four Points Technology, Nokia, Radware, Rubrik, and UpGuard; bronze sponsors CDW and Kajeet; supporting sponsors Arista, Chainguard, Extreme Networks, IDMWORKS, and PIER Group; and sponsors from the InCommon Catalysts Program, Cirrus Identity, Globus, Instrumental Identity, Moran Technology, Omnibond, and Unicon.

Registration is now open. Learn more about CommEX26 and explore the program.

About Internet2

Internet2® is a nonprofit, member-driven advanced technology community founded by the nation's leading higher education institutions in 1996. Internet2 serves 336 U.S. universities, 58 government agencies, 46 regional and state education networks and through them supports more than 80,000 community anchor institutions, over 1,000 InCommon participants, 62 leading corporations working with our community, and 70 national research and education network operators that represent more than 100 countries.

Internet2 delivers a diverse portfolio of technology solutions that leverages, integrates, and amplifies the strengths of its members and helps support their educational, research, and community service missions. Internet2's core infrastructure components include the nation's largest and fastest research and education network that was built to deliver advanced, customized services that are accessed and secured by the community-developed trust and identity framework. For more information: https://internet2.edu

SOURCE Internet2