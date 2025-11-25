Internova Travel Group Named to Forbes' List of Most Trusted Companies in America

The only travel services company among the 300 honored

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Internova Travel Group has been named to Forbes' Most Trusted Companies in America 2026, the only travel services company to earn this distinction. The recognition follows an extensive review of more than 1,500 public and private companies to identify those that excel in trust among employees, customers, investors and the media.

Forbes' second-annual list evaluates over 50 data-driven metrics across six pillars of trust: employee and customer sentiment, financial performance, business trajectory, media reputation and workforce stability. Results are benchmarked across industries using rigorous, independent data analysis. As with all Forbes lists, companies cannot pay to be included.

Internova joined other respected leaders such as Marriott International, Delta Air Lines, Bank of America and Microsoft.

"We've worked hard to become a leader in our industry and now, to be recognized nationally as one of America's most trusted companies, is incredibly gratifying," said J.D. O'Hara, CEO of Internova Travel Group. "This honor is a testament to our employees and the strength of our network, who together, deliver exceptional service to travelers around the world."

Internova Travel Group is one of the world's largest and most influential travel services companies, overseeing a powerful portfolio of agency brands, including ALTOUR, Global Travel Collection, Nexion Travel Group, Travel Leaders Network and The Vacation Group. With more than 100,000 travel advisors in over 6,000 locations across 80 countries, Internova provides unmatched access to a highly engaged global community of travel providers.

Through its robust specialty products and programs, Internova collaborates with leading travel supplier partners to increase their visibility, elevate their brand positioning and generate measurable growth across leisure, corporate and entertainment segments. Partners benefit from privileged access to Internova's influential advisor network, tailored marketing platforms, strategic insights and exclusive engagement opportunities, making Internova the number one choice for travel providers looking to expand their reach and drive business through trusted travel professionals.

With its continued commitment to trust, service excellence and industry leadership, Internova remains dedicated to strengthening the travel ecosystem and empowering travelers, advisors and partners worldwide.

To view the full Forbes list of America's Most Trusted Companies, visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/most-trusted-companies/

About Internova Travel Group

Internova Travel Group is one of the world's largest travel services companies, bringing together a portfolio of leading brands that deliver high-touch, personalized travel expertise to leisure, corporate and entertainment clients. Through its distinctive divisions, Internova manages leisure, business and franchise operations and represents more than 100,000 travel advisors across 6,000 company-owned and affiliated locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom, with a presence in more than 80 countries worldwide.

