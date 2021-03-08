Internova Travel Group Names New President, Chief Information Officer

Rizzi previously served as President and Chief Sales Officer of Travel Leaders Corporate. With close to 30 years of leadership experience in sales, marketing and operations, Gabe originally joined Travel Leaders Corporate in 2016 as President where he successfully integrated a series of acquisitions to make Travel Leaders Corporate a leader in the corporate travel arena.

In his new role as President, Rizzi will lead the business divisions across the organization. This includes Global Travel Collection, Travel Leaders Group and Bonotel Exclusive Travel. Rizzi will also oversee Travel Leaders Corporate, which includes Travel Leaders International, Corporate Travel Services in Mexico and Your Event Solutions in the U.K.

Jeremy Van Kuyk has been promoted to Chief Information Officer for Internova Travel Group, replacing interim Chief Information Officer Steve Curts, who will continue to serve on Internova's Board of Directors.

Van Kuyk joined the company as an Associate Business Analyst in November 2000 and has held various positions with increasing responsibility in IT. Most recently, he served as Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Travel Leaders Group where he spearheaded the development and implementation of various technology programs, including Agent Profiler, the company's proprietary online lead-generation system for travel agents, and Engagement, a comprehensive technology suite of programs that helps travel agents promote and sell their services. In his new role, Van Kuyk will oversee the information technology needs of business divisions across the Internova organization.

"We are extremely pleased to have Gabe and Jeremy join our executive leadership team," said O'Hara. "Gabe is a proven leader who has already demonstrated his ability to drive revenue growth across the organization, drawing upon his more than three decades of experience. And Jeremy has been instrumental in leading the evolution of technology at Travel Leaders Group, making him the perfect fit for Internova during a critically important time as we, as a company and as an industry, prepare for the rebound of travel."

