INTERO DIGITAL ANNOUNCES UPCOMING WEBINAR: 'FROM INSIGHT TO IMPACT: LEVERAGING ATTRIBUTION TO GROW REVENUE'

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intero Digital is excited to announce its next webinar, "From Insight to Impact: Leveraging Attribution to Grow Revenue," designed to empower marketing leaders with actionable strategies for maximizing campaign effectiveness. Scheduled for Nov. 14, 2024, this exclusive event will provide insights on how a leading CMO used advanced attribution techniques to significantly increase leads and reduce cost per lead.

Webinar Overview

Understanding which channels drive the most value is essential for optimizing marketing spend. This webinar will dive deep into how attribution can be the key to unlocking these insights, leading to smarter, data-driven decisions that boost ROI.

This webinar offers an opportunity to learn directly from experts who have successfully navigated the complexities of marketing attribution. Attendees will walk away with actionable insights and strategies that can be implemented immediately to enhance marketing performance and drive revenue growth.

Key Takeaways

Learn how precise attribution can identify the most effective channels to supercharge lead generation. Lower cost per lead: Discover strategies to optimize spending and decrease CPL by focusing on high-impact areas.

Gain insights from a detailed case study on how attribution software improved campaign performance and ROI. Future-proof your strategy: Explore how better data can refine and future-proof your marketing strategy.

Meet the Speakers

Sam Richardson , VP of growth at Intero Digital , has a proven track record of driving growth for top-tier accounts through strategic and results-driven approaches.

, has a proven track record of driving growth for top-tier accounts through strategic and results-driven approaches. Bruce Ackerman , CMO of MyComputerCareer , will share his experience implementing attribution software to transform the company's marketing strategy.

, will share his experience implementing attribution software to transform the company's marketing strategy. Cameron Horton , head of product and operations at Attribution, is known for his expertise in developing scalable solutions that enhance marketing performance.

Event Details

Date: Nov. 14, 2024

Time: 12 p.m. MDT

Registration: https://www.interodigital.com/whitepapers/webinar-from-insight-to-impact-attribution-growth/

About Intero Digital

Intero Digital is a leading digital marketing agency that's dedicated to helping businesses achieve sustainable growth through innovative and tailored marketing solutions. With a focus on data-driven strategies, Intero Digital partners with clients to deliver measurable results that align with their business goals.

