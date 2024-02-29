INTERO DIGITAL LAUNCHES INNOVATION LAB TO AMPLIFY CLIENTS' DIGITAL MARKETING SUCCESS

Intero Digital Appoints Leaders for New Innovation Lab to Revolutionize the Client Experience and Lead the Industry Through Creativity and Invention

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intero Digital, a trailblazer in digital marketing, is thrilled to announce Ty Martin and Shawn Denney as the leaders of its newly established Innovation Lab. This initiative is set to revolutionize the way Intero Digital approaches digital marketing with a focus on developing cutting-edge solutions that address the unique needs of its clients and the industry at large.

Ty Martin, vice president of strategy and growth at Intero Digital, says: "The only truly sustainable competitive advantage is to continually innovate. In the Innovation Lab, we're not just keeping up; we're setting the pace. Our goal is to empower our clients with unparalleled competitive advantages that make them look like rock stars in their organizations. This lab represents our commitment to not just envision the future of digital marketing but create it."

"The Innovation Lab is about pushing the boundaries of what's possible in digital marketing," adds Shawn Denney, growth strategist at Intero Digital. "We're here to innovate our service lines to better meet the evolving needs of our clients and the industry at large. It's an exciting time to be at the forefront of this field, and I'm eager to leverage our collective expertise to drive real change."

The Innovation Lab is dedicated to exploring new horizons in digital marketing, from bespoke technology solutions to innovative strategies that address complex marketing challenges. Under the leadership of Martin and Denney, the lab aims to provide Intero Digital's clients with a distinct edge in a highly competitive landscape.

Ellen Corrigan, chief revenue officer at Intero Digital, highlights the significance of this new venture. "With Shawn and Ty at the helm of the Innovation Lab, we're poised to redefine excellence in digital marketing," she says. "Their combined experience and visionary approach are exactly what we need to ensure our clients not only keep pace with the rapidly changing business and digital environment, but also lead the charge."

The launch of the Innovation Lab underscores Intero Digital's commitment to innovation, client success, and staying ahead of industry trends. It marks a new chapter in the company's mission to deliver unparalleled digital marketing results.

Intero Digital is a full-service digital marketing agency that helps businesses reach their most ambitious goals by leveraging integrated digital marketing solutions executed by top industry talent and enabled by cutting-edge technology.

