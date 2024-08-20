INTERO DIGITAL UNVEILS AI PLATFORM TO TRANSFORM MARKETING RESEARCH INTO ACTIONABLE STRATEGIES

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intero Digital, a leading digital marketing agency and pioneer in leveraging technology for marketing innovation, announced the launch of its latest breakthrough: the AI-driven Intero Insight Engine, an inspiration and action platform. This advanced tool, developed in Intero Digital's Innovation Lab, marks a significant leap forward in AI application within the marketing sector, providing clear, actionable insights that translate complex data into competitive advantages.

"This breakthrough technology allows us to process and interpret a vast array of market trends with unparalleled precision," said Ty Martin, Intero's vice president of strategy and growth. "It enables us to find the needle of insight in the haystack of confusion, providing insights and recommendations that are highly relevant and meticulously crafted to enhance and elevate marketing strategies. This tool is a true game changer in how we approach marketing intelligence."

The Intero Insight Engine empowers marketers by:

Curating Intelligence: Keeping track of pivotal trends affecting clients' customers, competitors, and overall industry dynamics.

Synthesizing Insight: Providing actionable intelligence that informs and rationalizes decision-making processes.

Uncovering Opportunities: Identifying and recommending strategic marketing actions that harness the latest insights to positively impact business outcomes.

For example, a luxury hotel brand may use our tool to identify the emerging trend of "sleep tourism." Based on this insight, our platform may recommend launching a social video campaign that features specialized sleep experiences. Similarly, a pet grooming brand may use our tool to identify a rising demand for eco-friendly products. Armed with this knowledge, our platform may recommend a campaign specifically designed to attract environmentally conscious pet owners.

"We want to empower our teams with deep, actionable insights into competitors, customers, and industry trends," said Martin. "While exploring available tools, I realized none of the existing technologies met our needs fully. This led to the in-house development of the new platform, which provides insights that our teams can use with strategic actions they can implement. This isn't just about information; it's about driving real impact."

