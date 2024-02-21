INTERO DIGITAL UNVEILS NEW REPORT: 'REVOLUTIONIZING REACH: THE 2024 DIGITAL MARKETING LANDSCAPE YOU CAN'T IGNORE'

News provided by

Intero Digital

21 Feb, 2024, 09:15 ET

This Future-Looking Report Empowers Businesses and Marketers With Data-Driven Insights on Cutting-Edge Trends to Amplify Digital Marketing Results

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Intero Digital, a leader in innovative digital marketing solutions, announced the release of its groundbreaking report, "Revolutionizing Reach: The 2024 Digital Marketing Landscape You Can't Ignore." This comprehensive whitepaper provides invaluable insights and forward-thinking strategies for businesses looking to excel in the ever-evolving digital marketing arena.

Drawing on extensive industry research and Intero Digital's deep expertise, the report highlights critical trends and actionable tactics for maximizing digital marketing effectiveness. Key findings include a significant pivot toward AI-generated content, with predictions that 30% of outbound marketing messages from large organizations will be AI-generated by 2025, a dramatic increase from just 2% in 2022. The whitepaper also addresses the critical role of user-generated content, with 90% of consumers expressing a preference for brands that share content from actual customers, highlighting the increasing demand for authenticity and trust in brand communications. This is just a sneak peek of the bounty of findings included in the report.

"As digital landscapes evolve, so must our strategies," says Erica Garman, VP of marketing at Intero Digital. "This report is designed to equip businesses with the knowledge and tools necessary to stay ahead of the curve. From leveraging AI to enhancing engagement through interactive and user-generated content, our report provides a road map for digital marketing success in 2024 and beyond."

For businesses looking to refine their digital marketing strategies and gain a competitive edge, Intero Digital's report is an essential resource. The full report is available for download here.

Intero Digital is a full-service digital marketing agency that helps businesses reach their most ambitious goals by leveraging integrated digital marketing solutions executed by top industry talent and enabled by cutting-edge technology.

If you would like more information about this topic, please email Ethan Vassar at [email protected].

Contact: Ethan Vassar
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Intero Digital

